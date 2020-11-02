Crossover Classic Adds South Dakota State

South Dakota State has been added to the impressive eight-team field competing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon, tournament officials announced Monday.

The Jackrabbits will play three games in the event, beginning with a first-round matchup against Creighton at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2.

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is a new event whose eight programs have a combined 54 appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and 16 trips to the Final Four. The field of teams also includes Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wichita State. All 12 games will air live on ESPN family networks.

"This is an unbelievable showcase for our program," head coach Eric Henderson said. "We get to play three excellent teams on national television in our own state. When presented with this opportunity, we jumped at it."

Jackrabbits season ticket holders should check their email for information about an exclusive ticket offer.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m.