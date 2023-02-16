Voters wouldn’t be able to cancel their registration in those time periods, the idea being that allowing those cancellations would provide a loophole for people to re-register with a different party affiliation.

The bill cleared the Senate Revenue committee in a 3-1 vote, with Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne, voting no. Having cleared the committee, the bill has much better prospects of surviving the Legislature.

The Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee previously killed the bill in a 3-1 vote last week.

But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, pushed to revive the bill and send it to the Senate Revenue Committee. Such a move is rare, but within the Senate's rules. That motion passed in a narrow 16-14 vote, with Senate president Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, excused.

Haroldson, who is vice chair of the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus, told the Star-Tribune that he didn't know lawmakers in the Senate were going to try and resurrect his bill and only learned of the motion after the fact.

The Senate Revenue Committee's vote in favor of the bill was practically "a foregone conclusion," as Gail Symons, owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307 and an opponent of the bill, put it.

The committee's chairman -- Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester -- sponsored a mirror bill that also died in the Senate Corporations Committee earlier this month.