Crow Creek girls win second LNI title in three years

There is no substitute for experience down the stretch. The Crow Creek girls' basketball team proved that once again.
The Lady Cheiftains overcame a 13-point deficit with seven minutes remaining to knock off a young Red Cloud squad, 64-57 in the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational title game Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
It was the third straight title game for Crow Creek and the program's second win in that time span, also victorious in 2017.
"The girls really wanted it, they put their hearts out there," Crow Creek coach Vilas Fallis said. "They got it done."
Red Cloud led for about 29 of the 32 minutes Saturday night, up 35-28 at halftime and 51-38 with seven minutes to play. At the time, Red Cloud's Sadie Glade had the hot hand as she hit three 3-pointers in a five-minute span to help put them up by 13.
But it was the tough play down low by Crow Creek's Kaylee Wells and the hot outside shooting by the Drapeau sisters — Rozee and Audrey — that got the Lady Chieftains back in the game and then in the lead.
Rozee Drapeau's 3-pointer broke a Red Cloud run and six points from Wells helped close the gap to 55-51 with 2:27 to play.
Audrey Drapeau then hit three 3-pointers to just one free throw by the Lady Crusaders to break the game to the Lady Chieftains way, 61-55 with 57 seconds remaining.
Red Cloud would never recover.
"They really gave us a big boost," Fallis said of the late 3-pointers. "Kaylee is really tough underneath. She is going to score or get free throws, and that's what happens."
Wells, the tournament's most valuable player, led all scorers with 25 points, as she hit seven field goals and was 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.
There was no quit in these Lady Chieftains, she said.
"We just pushed through and we never gave up," Wells said. "I just kept telling my team to just never give up, no mater what, even if we are down by 10 or 12 or whatever. They just played off of my energy, and we just kept pushing until the very end."
Audrey Drapeau finished with 19 points, including hitting 5-of-9 3-pointers, while Haylee Langdeau scored nine points and Rozee Drapeau scored seven.
"We had to just trust each other, pass the ball and rely on each other," Wells said. "They were all relying on me, but I told them to just have confidence in themselves and take the shots if they are there. They did that."
After struggling offensively some in the first half and midway into the second, Fallis said his team got the momentum going and just kept going.
"Most of the game a lot of our shots just weren't falling like they usually do," he said. "We started getting into our game in the last three minutes, and we got the ball going our way where we could finally make those shots. We also got back in our defense.
It was a tough loss for the Lady Crusaders, who played well for much of the game. Red Cloud coach Matt Rama said his team's youth showed in the end.
"The reality is we are young a team. Our youth showed down the stretch," Rama said. "part of being young is you don't have enough experience in these situations. We didn't have it really well (Friday) night but we got away with it with the win. Tonight we didn't have it very well and we ended up losing."
Glade had an outstanding shooting night, hitting 7 of 11 from the field and 6-of-8 3-pointers for 22 points. Sharissa Haas and Stevi Fallis — Vilas Fallis' granddaughter — added 11 each.
"After the game was over, she was hurting, it hurt her a lot," Fallis said of Stevi Fallis. "I talked to her a little bit. She is a sophomore and probably one of the better point guards in the state, or close to it. I told her she has two more years, and she'll be there. She's a tough little player."
Wells, meanwhile, gave all of the credit for her winning the MVP to her teammates.
"I couldn't have done it without my team; my team played a big role helping me get this award. Just a shout out to them," Wells said. "(Winning) feels amazing, a little bit sweeter than the last time we won it. It hasn't sunk in yet."