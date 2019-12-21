Crow Creek girls win second LNI title in three years

Red Cloud would never recover.

"They really gave us a big boost," Fallis said of the late 3-pointers. "Kaylee is really tough underneath. She is going to score or get free throws, and that's what happens."

Wells, the tournament's most valuable player, led all scorers with 25 points, as she hit seven field goals and was 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

There was no quit in these Lady Chieftains, she said.

"We just pushed through and we never gave up," Wells said. "I just kept telling my team to just never give up, no mater what, even if we are down by 10 or 12 or whatever. They just played off of my energy, and we just kept pushing until the very end."

Audrey Drapeau finished with 19 points, including hitting 5-of-9 3-pointers, while Haylee Langdeau scored nine points and Rozee Drapeau scored seven.

"We had to just trust each other, pass the ball and rely on each other," Wells said. "They were all relying on me, but I told them to just have confidence in themselves and take the shots if they are there. They did that."

After struggling offensively some in the first half and midway into the second, Fallis said his team got the momentum going and just kept going.