Crowds begin to gather for fireworks show; Melania and Ivanka Trump to join president

The Journal will be getting regular reports throughout the day from reporters who are deployed throughout the area to cover tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore that features a visit from President Trump. This is the first of our regular updates.

As the temperature climbs in the Black Hills, so does the activity surrounding the visit of President Trump who will be attending tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Ticket holders for tonight's fireworks show are already arriving and being seated at Mount Rushmore. Downtown Keystone, meanwhile, looks a busy summer festival as visitors shop at stores like the Trump Shop.

CNN also just reported that Melania and Ivanka Trump will be joining the president at Mount Rushmore.

Downtown Rapid City is also seeing Trump supporters as Main Street Square prepares for an event that starts at 4 p.m. where visitors can see the festivities from Mount Rushmore on a big screen and enjoy live music and other activities.

The high temperature forecast today for Mount Rushmore is 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There's also a 20 percent chance of showers between 5 p.m. and midnight at Mount Rushmore.