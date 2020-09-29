CSC golfers rally to win at BHSU/SDM tournament

Chadron Staten College came from second place after the first round to win the Black Hills State/SDM Fall Invitational Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Country Club in Spearfish.

Chadron State carded a team score 29 strokes lower than the previous day, taking the crown with a 36-hole team tally of 685. The Hardrockers ended the tournament with a two-day total of 714 (353-361). Black Hills State was a distant third with 757 strokes.

CSC’s Alpine Hickstein won the individual title Tuesday with a 161. She posted a 75 on Tuesday and was the only golfer in the field to break 80 over the two-day event. The Eagles earned four of the Top 5 spots.

South Dakota Mines freshman Annika Schooler was leading the tournament on Monday, ended the round Tuesday in second place after carding an 89. With her score of 80 from the first round, she finished the event with 169.

Also for the ‘Rockers, Rianna Garland finished in eighth place 176 (93-83); Jessalyn Shipp posted a 184 (87-97) for 12 place; Abby Magee was a spot back in 13th carding a 186 (93-93); Larissa Pawlowski took 15th with a 191 (95-96); Mya Maxwell was one place back in 16th putting up a 192 (96-96); Ava Jenkins came in with a 208 (103-105); and Alexandra Rauert finished in 21st place with a 212 (109-103).