CSC golfers rally to win at BHSU/SDM tournament

Chadron Staten College came from second place after the first round to win the Black Hills State/SDM Fall Invitational Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Country Club in Spearfish.
Chadron State carded a team score 29 strokes lower than the previous day, taking the crown with a 36-hole team tally of 685. The Hardrockers ended the tournament with a two-day total of 714 (353-361). Black Hills State was a distant third with 757 strokes.
CSC’s Alpine Hickstein won the individual title Tuesday with a 161. She posted a 75 on Tuesday and was the only golfer in the field to break 80 over the two-day event. The Eagles earned four of the Top 5 spots.
South Dakota Mines freshman Annika Schooler was leading the tournament on Monday, ended the round Tuesday in second place after carding an 89. With her score of 80 from the first round, she finished the event with 169.
Also for the ‘Rockers, Rianna Garland finished in eighth place 176 (93-83); Jessalyn Shipp posted a 184 (87-97) for 12 place; Abby Magee was a spot back in 13th carding a 186 (93-93); Larissa Pawlowski took 15th with a 191 (95-96); Mya Maxwell was one place back in 16th putting up a 192 (96-96); Ava Jenkins came in with a 208 (103-105); and Alexandra Rauert finished in 21st place with a 212 (109-103).
Jade Burr was the top Yellow Jacket finisher placing 6th overall with 86-88 - 174 (+30). Nicole Klungness finished in 14th with a total of 188 (+44) and Ashtyn Swigart hit 194 (+50) finishing in 18th.
Rounding out the team scoring were Jocelyn Olson hitting 201 (+57) and finishing in 19th and Mycah Wainscott placing 22nd with a total of 215 (+71).
Also competing for the Yellow Jackets was Megan Zigray finishing in 23rd with a total of 249 (+105) after two days of competition.
Two Eagles were also playing independently of the team and finished third and fourth. They are Kayla Elder, who was third with a card showing 83-88-171, and newcomer Jordan Grasis, who went 91-81-172.
Anna Branscome, playing as an independent, dropped by 11 strokes with a 93-82-175 for seventh place. Brooke Kramer went from 97 to 80, finishing ninth individually with a score of 177.
Kenzey Kanno, who led the Eagles on day one, finished fifth, firing 84-89-173
All three teams return to action in Pueblo, Colo. on Oct-12-13 at the Samuel Proal Invitational.
