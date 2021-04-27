Senior Storm place 2nd at Spirit Invitationals

Kreis said that Thurness had posted a 38-inch vertical leap, a 335-pound hang clean, a 445-pound front squat, a 500-pound back squat and a 4.48-second 40 yard dash.

Kreis said of Noble, "Within the weight room, Karli has set the standard for all of our teams in terms of Olympic variations with her movement quality."

She was also a leader to her teammates on the court during the 2020 season.

Mines men's golf adds to for 2021

The South Dakota Mines men’s golf program announced two additions to the men’s roster for the 2021 fall semester.

Luke Wheeler, Director of Golf, announced the signing of Nihal Shah and Braydon Jones for the upcoming school year.

“I am very excited to have Nihal and Braydon join our program,” said Wheeler. “They will both come in and start competing right away.”

Nihal is transferring to South Dakota Mines from Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is transferring because the golf program is being discontinued after this spring. Shah plans to continue his pursuit of a mechanical engineering major.