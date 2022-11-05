CSU Pueblo roars out to big lead in win over Hardrockers

Colorado State Pueblo scored 24 straight points to open the game and went on to beat South Dakota Mines 45-20 in RMAC action Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.

Jayden Johannsen went 21 of 33 for the Hardrockers (6-4 overall, 5-3 RMAC) for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two picks, and ran for a team-high 30 yards on 11 carries. Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman both hauled in touchdown passes and finished with seven receptions each, tallying 74 and 64 yards, respectively.

Kaleb Tischler and Hunter Newsom led the Mines defense with 10 tackles each, while Caleb Franklin, Jarett Meyer and Jacob Schwab all collected sacks. Defensive back Chandler Callejo had an 81-yard touchdown return on a blocked field goal by Franklin.

The Hardrockers were outgained 544-230 in total yards, went 4 for 11 on third down and was out-possessed 38:07-21:53.

SD Mines hosts Chadron State next Saturday in their regular season finale at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.