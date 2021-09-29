Cup-favorite Avs to raise physical presence

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche added some more punch to their roster by basically bringing in a 6-foot-5 bodyguard.

Among the duties of defenseman Kurtis MacDermid — have the backs of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and any of their other high-flying players.

Known for their speed and skill, the Avalanche felt they needed to raise their physicality another notch after being eliminated in the second round of the postseason for a third straight season. Despite winning the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the league in 2020-21, they bowed out to Vegas, which proved to be a rougher, tougher team.

Maybe not anymore — not with their new enforcer.

MacDermid was acquired from the Seattle Kraken for a future fourth-round pick. He's a heavyweight on the ice who has 151 penalty minutes in 118 career games.

"A big deterrent, when it comes to teams running around and taking liberties on our guys," coach Jared Bednar said. "It can help you."

Especially come playoff time. The Avalanche led the Golden Knights 2-0 in the series before losing four straight. They didn't have Nazem Kadri, either, who served an eight-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head during the St. Louis Blues series.