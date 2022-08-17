Custer aims for turnaround with new faces

HOT SPRINGS — Custer struggled on the gridiron last season due in large part to dwindling numbers and a lack of depth.

At one point last season, the Wildcats had just 17 players and finished the year 1-8 overall and 1-4 in Class 11A.

This season, however, more guys came out to play and head coach David Williams is optimistic about the upcoming campaign.

“We have a lot of young kids and a lot of new kids,” Williams told The Journal after a scrimmage at Hot Springs last Saturday. “We have 27 kids now...and we will get better every week. I think as we go along through the season we will kind of shock a few people.”

Williams will rely on a core group of seniors to turn things around this season, led by Quade Parker.

“Quade Parker is a defensive end and tight end for us, who was an All-State honorable mention last year and will be great for us,” Williams said.

Sophomore Roland Sedlacek will handle duties in the backfield for Custer, rotating from quarterback to running back.

Custer did not fare too well in the practice-style scrimmage at Hot Springs last Saturday. But the Bison benefitted from an extra week of practice as a member of Class 11B, while it was only the Wildcats’ second day in full pads this fall.

Nonetheless, Williams said he was thankful to receive an invitation to give his team an extra day of competition before the season started.

“We don’t know who’s going to be in what position yet through one week, but this week should solidify that and we can move on and do great things,” Williams said. “I think it’s going to be a great year for us.”

Custer returns to preseason action on Saturday in a jamboree at Belle Fourche and Williams wants to see marked improvement in the trenches.

“It all starts with the line,” Williams said. “If you can get the bigs doing what they’re supposed to do and knowing what assignments they have makes a major advancement towards what you want to do. That’s what we’re concentrating on and trying to get their assignments down.”

Williams hopes the preseason matchups help build toughness while giving experience to a host of young players.

“I just want to be tough,” he said. “We just need to be tough. That just takes experience. When you know what you’re doing you can go faster and stronger which makes you better.”

Custer opens the season at 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at West Central.

Custer 2022 Season Schedule

Sat, Aug. 27 - at West Central*

Fri, Sept. 2 - vs. Tri-Valley

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Rapid City Christian

Sat, Sept. 17 - vs. Lennox*

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Vermillion*

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Lead-Deadwood

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Hill City

Fri, Oct. 14 - at Canton*

Thu, Oct. 20 - at Madison*

*Denotes Class 11A game