Custer firefighters battle blaze in blowing snow

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Lower French Road on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters discovered the fire in the interior of an occupied single story residential structure with fire extending to the roof and immediately struck a second alarm.

Firefighters faced limited visibility due to blowing snow, snow packed icy roads. temperatures of zero degrees, freezing hose lines, and lack of an on-scene water supply forcing water to be hauled to the incident in trucks.

Firefighters from a multi county area responded.

There were no reports of injuries to firefighters, civilians or animals.

