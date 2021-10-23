Custer girls back on top in Class A

SIOUX FALLS — Apparently, last year’s second-place finish for the Custer girls’ cross country team was an off year.

The Wildcats are back on the top of the podium, winning for the third time in four years and fifth time in seven years, as they captured the Class A Girls State Championship Saturday at Yankton Trail Park.

Custer, with two runners in the top five and three the top 14, won the team race with just 42 points, well ahead of second-place finisher Chamberlain at 70 points. Sioux Falls Christian was third with 71, followed by Red Cloud with 80 points and last year’s champion Hill City with 83.

The Wildcat boys were a strong second.

“We knew that the girls came into the championships looking for a title, but what I look for is how prepared are we? Have they done all of the work?” Custer head coach Karen Karim said. “Yes, they ran all summer, they’ve had great workouts. We just needed it to click at the state meet and that is what happened.

On the boys side the same thing, they came through like gang-busters, running their best races, PRs, going out and attacking and willing to put it all out for their teammates and finish with all they have left.”

For about half the race, Custer’s Kadense Dooley and Ramsey Karim led the field, only to see Ellie Maddox of Sioux Falls Christian come away with the win in 18 minutes, 44.43 seconds, to 18:51.54 for Karim. Isabelle Blocker of Sioux Valley was third, Kinsey Evans of Chamberlain fourth and Dooley fifth in 18:59.74.

“I feel it always works better going out strong,” Dooley said. “A race is going to hurt no matter what, so why not give it you all to begin with? Especially if it is your last one as a senior. We knew we had to pack up, we always run as a pack.”

Custer senior Eva Stoudt finished in 14th place and said Coach Karim knew they had a pretty good chance if they had their minds right and they had their bodies right by taking a care of themselves.

“One of the biggest things that I have taken out of it is you just have to go out and run,” she said. “Talking about it is great, but if you overthink it, you’re going to exhaust yourself more than if you just go out and do it.

“This being our second year it has been a lot more team bonding and easier for them to understand that when they need to move up, they understand that. We’re fortunate who are willing and strong enough go out and do that.”

It’s been a West River domination as of late in Class A girls, as Custer and Hill City have won the last seven titles. That pushes her girls, Karen Karim said.

“We have great runners in the Black Hills,” she said. “We have Hill City to the north of us that provides the motivation and the leveling up that you have to do in order to be competitive. I can’t be more proud of my kids right now that I am.”

Ramsey Karim said the Wildcats are all older now and have been through this before. She said they knew what was needed to do.

“I wouldn’t say we were overly confident, we were just taking care of business,” she said. “But this one feels really good. We put a lot of hard work into it. We train together, push each other in practice. That is why we can end up so close to each other. You practice how you compete.

“You create a different kind of bond when you suffer together every single day,” Ramsey Karim continued. “The team just has turned into a family. Just the people you are around makes it fun and it makes more people want to do it.”

Karen Karim said there is a tradition that they have developed in Custer as they are always working towards what past teams have been able to achieve. She likes that.

“I don’t have to do as much work because the kids know what they are doing and they are always pushing each other,” she said. “I had some great junior and senior leadership from both boys and girls, and now we have to rebuild a little bit.”

Dooley said a lot of it has to do with Karen Karim, as she said Karim is very good at making it a team environment, letting them know that they are family and they are in it together.

“It’s always packing out and running together. We’re not against each other; we are with each other even though it is an individual race. It’s team and we’re together,” she said.

Red Cloud’s Ashland Blount and Jade Ecoffey finished sixth and seventh respectively, while Abby Cutler, last year’s state champion, was 10th. Marisa Bonsness of Rapid City Christian was 16th and teammate Taylor Harrelson in 18th place.

