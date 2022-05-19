Custer girls, boys claim Region 8A title in tough conditions

Strong winds, colder temperatures and light rain added an extra layer of difficulty for those on the verge of state qualification at the Region 8A Track and Field Meet Thursday at Hart Ranch.

The conditions certainly affected the performances throughout the competition. The schedule changed several times throughout the day and some athletes experienced slower times in the difficult circumstances.

“I’m very proud of my kids for coming out and competing in crappy conditions,” Custer head coach Karen Karim said. “Some of them actually put on great performances and others hung on and competed. That's all you can ask for on a day like today.”

Custer claimed the region title on the boys and girls side. The boys racked up 151 points and the girls finished with 181 points.

Wildcats winners in boys competition included Miles Ellman in the 3200-meter run at 10:51.53, Justin Doyle in shot put at 49 feet, 9.75 inches and Dossen Elmore in discus at 135 feet, 8 inches.

Custer girls winners included Jordyn Larsen in the 100 at 12.48 seconds and in the 200 at 28.19 seconds, Josey Wahlstrom in the 400 at 1:02.00, Ramsey Karim in the 800 at 2:28.29, Kadense Dooley in the 1600 at 5:32.15, Keira Alfson in the 3200 at 12:58.11, Adela Marakova in the 300 hurdles at 55.62, Kellyn Kortemeyer in shot put at 46 feet, 11 inches and discus at 152 feet, 2 inches and Bailey Cass in the high jump at 4 feet, 9 inches.

“I had no idea that’s where we were until somebody said that’s where we’d probably be during the last race,” Karim said. “I never added a point up and we had a lot of kids who were only in one race, so we didn’t really look at points for this.”

The top 24 official times recorded at sanctioned meets on the track and top 24 distances in field events qualify for State.

Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell echoed the same sentiment as Karim. He said the top focus of his team was to record times and distances worthy of the state meet.

The Broncs finished second in the girls and boys standings at 144 points and 119 points, respectively.

Belle Fourche boys winners included Aiden Giffin in the 100 at 10.9 seconds and the long jump at 22 feet, 1.25 inches, the 4x200 relay team at 1:37.94, the 4x800 relay team at 9:24.95 and the sprint medley relay team at 4:08.99.

Broncs girls winners included Mataya Ward in long jump at 15 feet, 3 inches and triple jump at 34 feet, 9.25 inches, the sprint medley relay team at 4:46.7 and the 4x100 relay team at 52.4 seconds.

Other boys winners on the track included Rapid City Christian’s Ryan Porch in the 200 at 25.19 seconds, Hill City’s Willie Walther in the 400 at 53.03 seconds, Hot Springs’ Matt Close in the 800 at 2:05.24, Hill City’s Brandon Ramirez in the 1600 at 4:55.89, Hot Springs’ Warren Russel in the 110 hurdles at 16.18 seconds and the 300 hurdles at 46.35 seconds and the Hot Springs 4x100 relay team at 46.98 and 4x400 relay team at 3:39.27.

Boys winners in field events included Hill City’s Devin Buehler in high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, Christian’s Chase Maher in pole vault at 11 feet, 9 inches and St. Thomas More’s Ethan Burnett in triple jump at 42 feet, 8.75 inches.

Girls winners included Hill City’s Riley Wiese in the 100 hurdles at 15.94 seconds, Hill City’s 4x200 relay team at 1:51.07, Hot Springs’ 4x400 relay team at 4:23.73 and 4x800 relay team at 10:51.34 and STM’s Carlie Schlosser in pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches.

Boys Team Standings

1. Custer, 151

2. Belle Fourche, 119

3. Hot Springs, 103

4. Hill City, 101

5. STM, 75

6. Christian, 68

7. Lead-Deadwood, 56

Girls Team Standings

1. Custer, 181

2. Belle Fourche, 144

3. Hot Springs, 91

4. Hill City, 86

5. STM, 69

6. Lead-Deadwood, 53

7. Christian, 42

