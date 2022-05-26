Custer girls relay team breaks meet record in runner-up finish

SIOUX FALLS — When Ramsey Karim crossed the finish line at the Howard Wood Field track Thursday afternoon, no other Class A girls 4x800-meter relay team had run a faster race at any state meet in years past.

The problem was, a team from this year did.

The Wildcats foursome, comprised of Kadense Dooley, Brit Wheeler, Josey Wahlstrom and Karim, finished their event in 9 minutes, 23.28 seconds, beating the previous record that Custer’s 2016 squad set by 2.98 ticks, but Sioux Falls Christian used a burst of speed in the home stretch of the last leg to finish slightly faster and win the event with a record-setting time of 9:21.54.

“We hadn’t run our fastest yet, and we knew it could be anything on any given day,” Karim said. “We just kept telling ourselves we couldn’t count ourselves out of it and still just go out and attack.”

Custer entered Day 1 of the SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet with the third best time in the 4x800 among Class A girls teams with a 9:52.37 mark, but trailed SF Christian by nearly 21 seconds.

The Wildcats, who placed second in the event at State last year with three of the same participants — Wheeler, Dooley and Karim — nipped at the heels of the Chargers all race before Karim took the baton for the anchor leg and surpassed Ellie Maddox in the first 200 meters. Maddox, an eighth grader, caught back up to Karim and moved ahead of the junior in the last 200 to close out the victory.

Despite not winning the 4x800, Karim said she’s proud of her squad for nevertheless breaking their school record.

“We really can’t be upset about anything,” she said. “We really did give it our all and peaked this week, so we’ve just got to keep on looking forward to the rest of the meet. We’re not done yet.”

Thursday served as the slowest day of the state track meet, which will pick up again Friday and conclude Saturday, with final events in just the 4x800, boys high jump, boys discus and girls triple jump on the Class A side. Three track events all had their prelims.

So with just two girls events scored, Winner sits in third place with nine points, Custer’s in fourth with eight points and Red Cloud is currently 12th with two. Sioux Valley leads the team standings with 14.

On the boys side, with three events scored, Custer is in a two-way tie for first with Lennox, both having accumulated 11 points.

Among Winner’s points-scorers was a rather disappointing performance from Ellie Brozik, who finished second in the triple jump.

The senior leaped under her personal best, a distance of 35 feet, 10.5 inches that had made her the top-ranked triple jumper in the class, while Kamryn Schwartz of Sioux Valley elevated her game and recorded a personal record of 35 feet, 10.75 inches on her last jump to win the event.

“She was really good. She just kept getting better with each jump,” Brozik said. “I was just trying to get my steps right. It wasn’t a good jumping day, but she did well.”

Brozik cruised into the final nine with a preliminary jump of 34 feet, 9.25 inches, her best of the day. On her last attempt, she leaped 34 feet, 2.75 inches to take home the silver medal.

“I was really nervous beforehand, so I let that get to my head a little bit,” she said. “I should’ve just relaxed a little.”

Belle Fourche sophomore Mataya Ward, after barely reaching the top nine prelim distances to advance to the finals, jumped 34 feet, 6.75 inches on her last attempt to finish third after entering State ranked fifth.

Among other Class A events, Custer’s relay team of Gage Grohs, Sam Gaulke, Drew Lehman and Miles Ellman came in fourth in the boys 4x800 (8:22.70), falling by 11.37 seconds to Sioux Falls Christian, Wildcats senior Mikael Grace placed third in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and senior teammate Dossen Elmore finished 14th in the discus (127 feet, 1 inch).

The State Track & Field Meet picks back up at 8 a.m. MT Friday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapdcityjournal.com

