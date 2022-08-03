Custer hitting the ground running in inaugural season of co-ed soccer

CUSTER — This fall, Custer High School will compete in boys soccer for the first time, but it'll be a co-op team.

Over the past few years, a love for “the beautiful game” grew in the tight knit community, particularly among kids in the elementary and middle school ranks.

Many of those future Wildcats participated in YMCA, recreational leagues and travel soccer but unfortunately had no option to continue soccer for their hometown school, until now.

Passion to fill that void kick-started an effort to form a high school soccer team, and on Tuesday a group of 22 boys and girls practiced on the fields behind behind the school in advance of the team’s first season of Class A competition.

“We’ve had a great turnout for as small of a school as we are,” head coach Sydney Hickman said. “We had 36 kids sign up, both boys and girls, and out here we have 22 and a few that are working and on vacation that will join us later. I’d say that number will jump up to probably 25 or 26.”

According to SDHSAA rules, in compliance with Title IX, if a school does not have the numbers for a boys and girls team, the school must field a co-ed team.

This fall, Custer boasts a roster consisting of a nucleus of young players, with which Hickman hopes to set the foundation for a strong soccer culture within the program.

“Yes they are younger, we have a lot of seventh and eighth graders, but they can only grow and get better together,” she said. “They know each other in the classroom, they know each other outside of school, but now they get to become closer and become a team. That will only make us stronger in the future.”

Hickman accepted a job as an English teacher at Custer last year and served as an assistant middle school track coach, but grew up playing soccer and always loved the sport. When she learned about the efforts to field a soccer team, she seized the opportunity.

“When I started to hear rumblings of a soccer team I was very interested and reached out to the athletic director (Joey Kortemeyer),” Hickman said. “I went through all of those necessary steps with the interview. Then we moved on to finding and assistant coach and that’s when we found Ryan McGehee.”

McGehee moved to Custer earlier this year, as a church planter, to start The Church at Custer under the direction of the North American Mission Board. He too developed a love for soccer growing up and reached out to Hickman and Kortemeyer when he learned the Wildcats needed an assistant coach.

“I’m a pastor that just moved to Custer a few months ago and I saw an ad in the paper that they were looking for an assistant coach,” McGehee said. “I’ve been a high school coach in the past and played in high school and college growing up in Mississippi. I reached out and said, ‘Hey you guys don’t have anyone and I’d love to apply and see how this could work.’”

In Mississippi, McGehee helped start a soccer team at a school of a similar size, a background which Hickman said is huge for her budding program.

“He’s a great asset to the team,” Hickman said. “We just took it step by step and Joey Kortemeyer has been a huge help every step of the way too. In building a new program, Ryan has experience with it but it takes time.”

McGehee said he’s excited to be a part of what Hickman and Custer are building and that he’s up for the task.

“Having done this before in the past, I know what it takes to get a program off the ground in a smaller school that doesn’t have a feeder program,” McGehee said. “I’ve had the opportunity to already go through those growing pains and learn things that could help us grow a little quicker as a team.”

Custer plays its first game at 10 a.m. August 20 at Freeman Academy.

“I’m just ecstatic just to get out there and see what we can do,” Hickman said. “We’ve got some really good foundational players, good talent and good roles for kids to play.”