Custer Invitational Results

High School Wrestling
Custer Invitational
Girls 1
1. Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
2. Shea Irion of Spearfish
3. Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche
4. Taylor Lindstrom of Douglas
Girls 2
1. Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood
2. Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown JV
3. Serenity Kasper of Hot Springs
4. Megan Walker of Hot Springs
Team Scores
1. Sturgis Brown JV 181.0
2. Custer 132.0
3. Spearfish 121.0
4. Belle Fourche 102.0
5. Lead-Deadwood 80.0
6. Douglas 68.0
7. Harding County 61.0
8. Hot Springs 60.0
9. Rapid City Central JV 57.0
10. Hill City 50.0
10. Newell 50.0
12. St. Thomas More 19.0
Individual Results
106 pounds
1. Tray Weiss of Custer
2. Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis Brown JV
3. Beau Peters of Sturgis Brown JV
4. Riley Scott of Custer
113
1. Korbin Bunch of Sturgis Brown JV
2. Cade Costello of Harding County
3. Leighton Sander of Custer
4. Logan Tyndall of Belle Fourche
120
1. Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
2. Landon Woodward of Custer
3. Kale Crowser of Douglas
4. Cade Martian of Harding County
126
1. Dee Daniels of Sturgis Brown JV
2. Lane Longbrake of Belle Fourche
3. Mason Schmitz of Spearfish
4. Jacob Harris of Lead-Deadwood
132
1. Maverick Simons of Sturgis Brown JV
2. Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More
3. Blake Broderick of Rapid City Central JV
4. Kash Krogman of Sturgis Brown JV
138
1. Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
2. Chase Vanderboom of Newell
3. Braden Weiss of Hill City
4. Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood
138A
1. Ryne Bostrom of Sturgis Brown JV
2. Quinten Carlson of Spearfish
3. Gabe Kenton of Rapid City Central JV
4. Brenton Padden of Harding County
145
1. Jonathan Lewis of Custer
2. Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
3. Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
4. Garrett Winkler of Newell
145A
1. Kashton Ford of Sturgis Brown JV
2. Isaac Foster of Lead-Deadwood
3. Sam Moore of Spearfish
4. Nic Lambert of Belle Fourche
152
1. Parker Noem of Custer
2. Paul Pulling of Sturgis Brown JV
3. Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood
4. Benji Cuatle of Hill City
160
1. Max Sailor of Spearfish
2. Payton DeWitt of Douglas
3. Xavier Wright of Hot Springs
4. Sterling Sword of Custer
170
1. Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
2. Elijah Steele of Custer
3. Weston Woodward of Custer
4. Gunner Geib of Belle Fourche
170A
1. Dylan Webb of Hot Springs
2. Brody Knapp of Rapid City Central JV
3. Alan Salinas of Hill City
182
1. Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs
2. Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
3. Robert Merwin of Sturgis Brown JV
4. Ty Dailey of Custer
195
1. Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis Brown JV
2. Zayne Severyn of Custer
3. Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central JV
4. Mason Schlup of Spearfish
220
1. Grey Gilbert of Harding County
2. Caleb McGregor of Newell
3. Tanner Davis of Hill City
4. Zak Juelfs of Sturgis Brown JV
285
1. Malik Ahmed-Hosie of Douglas
2. Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche
3. Carter Estes of Lead-Deadwood
4. Kane Wirkus of Rapid City Central JV
