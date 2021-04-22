Custer Invitational

O'Harra Stadium
Thursday
Girls 100
1, Brooklyn Jurgens, Rapid City Stevens, 13.75. 2, Sydney Gaulke, Custer, 13.91. 3, Jasmyn Jensen, Belle Fourche, 13.93. 4, Emma Thurness, Rapid City Stevenstevens, 13.94. 5, Morgan Peterson, Edgemont, 13.98. 6, Dru Keegan, Belle Fourche, 13.99. 7, Bridget Neville, Edgemont, 14.29. 8, Alexus Quigley, Rapid City Stevenstevens, 14.37.
Girls 200
1, Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 25.96. 2, Jordyn Larsen, Custer, 27.18. 3, Brooklyn Jurgens, Rapid City Stevens, 28.54. 4, Rachel Miklos, Custer, 29.36. 5, Mya Lucero, Lead-Deadwood, 29.49. 6, Sydney Schendzielos, Rapid City Stevens, 29.90. 7, Hannah Kirksey, Belle Fourche, 29.93. 8, Mia Enright, Rapid City C, 30.20.
Girls 400
1, Cerington Jones, New Underwood, 57.24. 2, Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 59.11. 3, Bridget Neville, Edgemont, 1:01.63. 4, Kenley Parker, Custer, 1:04.40. 5, Olowan Carlow, Rapid City C, 1:05.17. 6, Emma Helfer, Custer, 1:06.85. 7, Hannah Kirksey, Belle Fourche, 1:07.01. 8, Lamara Castaneda, Douglas, 1:07.81.
Girls 800 Meter
1, Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 2:30.95. 2, Brit Wheeler, Custer, 2:41.49. 3, Cheree Ferguson, Red Cloud, 2:43.00. 4, Clarissa Heisinger, Lead-Deadwood, 2:49.29. 5, Shayleigh Forgey, Custer, 2:49.72. 6, Allie Salazar, Rapid City Stevens, 2:49.86. 7, Haelee Wuertzer, Rapid City Stevens, 2:50.42. 8, Sierra Swanson, Custer, 2:50.59.
Girls 1600
1, Ashlan Carlow, Red Cloud, 5:58.10. 2, Allison Hayes, Belle Fourche, 5:58.86. 3, Amelia Morgan, Rapid City Stevens, 5:59.81. 4, Taylor Byerly, Lakota Tech, 6:05.22. 5, Cheree Ferguson, Red Cloud, 6:11.16. 6, Rebecca Cutler, Hill City, 6:12.15. 7, Ava Allen, Belle Fourche, 6:12.30. 8, Kayla Maquindang, Douglas, 6:37.15.
Girls 3200
1, Alexis Stolicker, Douglas, 13:07.70. 2, Madilyn Wulf, New Underwood, 14:18.10. 3, Alyssa Scott, New Underwood, 14:55.08.
Girls 100 Hurdles
1, Morgan Peterson, Edgemont, 17.88. 2, Hallie Forman, Rapid City C, 18.02. 3, Portia Wiebers, New Underwood, 18.30. 4, Taylor Lindstrom, Douglas, 18.30. 5, Jada Backes, Rapid City C, 18.82. 6, Alexia Donavan, Bison, 18.85. 7, Ayden Kummer, Belle Fourche, 19.03. 8, Jozi Schuchard, Bison, 19.67.
Girls 300 Hurdles
1, Portia Wiebers, New Underwood, 50.13. 2, Alexia Donavan, Bison, 53.78. 3, Sydney Schendzielos, Rapid City Stevens, 53.92. 4, Morgan Peterson, Edgemont, 53.95. 5, Riley Gylten, St. Thomas More, 54.69. 6, Hallie Forman, Rapid City C, 54.92. 7, Jada Backes, Rapid City C, 55.34. 8, Paige Fitzler, Custer, 55.47.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1, Belle Fourchee 'A' 51.23. 2, New Underwoodd 'A' 52.79. 3, Rapid City Central 'A' 53.85. 4, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 54.45. 5, Lead-Deadwoodd 'A' 55.13. 6, Spearfish 'A' 56.56. 7, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'B' 56.59. 8, Rapid City Central 'B' 57.33.
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1, Belle Fourchee 'A' 1:52.56. 2, Custer 'A' 1:52.64. 3, Lead-Deadwoodd 'A' 1:58.00. 4, Rapid City Central 'A' 1:59.26. 5, Edgemont 'A' 1:59.35. 6, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 1:59.47. 7, Belle Fourchee 'B' 2:01.94. 8, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'B' 2:04.96.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Custer 'A' 4:46.15. 2, Belle Fourchee 'A' 4:55.94. 3, Belle Fourchee 'B' 4:57.56. 4, Douglas 'A' 5:00.21.
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1, Red Cloud 'A' 11:09.74. 2, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 11:23.17.
Girls 1600 Sprint Medley
1, St. Thomas Moreore 'A' 4:41.67. 2, Lakota Tech 'A' 4:57.05. 3, Belle Fourchee 'B' 5:06.46. 4, Belle Fourchee 'A' 5:06.48. 5, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 5:19.22. 6, New Underwoodd 'A' 5:22.53.
Girls High Jump
1, Emma Thurness, Rapid City Stevens, 4-08. 2, Pearl Taylor, Douglas, 4-06. 3, Morgan Radke, Rapid City C, 4-06. 4, Alexa Morin-Baxter, Rapid City Stevens, 4-06. 5, Hailey Wright, New Underwood, 4-04. 5, Sydney Hughes, Rapid City Stevens, 4-04. 5, Grace Clooten, Belle Fourche, 4-04. 5, Bailey Cass, Custer, 4-04.
Girls Pole Vault
1, Josey Wahlstrom, Custer, 8-00. 2, Madeline Cross, Spearfish, 7-06. 3, Alira Termes, Spearfish, 7-06. 3, Carlie Schlosser, St. Thomas More, 7-06. 5, Zoe Sudbeck, Rapid City Stevens, 7-06. 6, Jayna Prince, Lead-Deadwood, 7-00. 7, Gretchen Adamski, Spearfish, 7-00. 8, Taylor Lindstrom, Douglas, 7-00.
Girls Long Jump
1, Emma Thurness, Rapid City Stevens, 16-02. 2, Mataya Ward, Belle Fourche, 16-00.25. 3, Sydney Hughes, Rapid City Stevens, 14-05.50. 4, Hannah Risse, Lakota Tech, 14-01.50. 5, Claire Larson, Spearfish, 13-06.75. 6, Chloe Wisser, Lead-Deadwood, 13-05.25. 7, Reese McKenna, Belle Fourche, 12-10.25. 8, Brooklyn Young, Rapid City C, 12-09.75.
Girls Triple Jump
1, Mataya Ward, Belle Fourche, 33-09.75. 2, Allison Mollman, Lead-Deadwood, 33-02.25. 3, Jocelyn Dirksen, Lead-Deadwood, 31-02.50. 4, Jacie Baxendale, Belle Fourche, 29-11.75. 5, Katelyn Lee, Belle Fourche, 29-04.50. 6, Carlie Schlosser, St. Thomas More, 29-02.75. 7, Grace Clooten, Belle Fourche, 28-03.50. 8, Madison Archer, Douglas, 27-11.
Girls Shot Put
1, Kellyn Kortemeyer, Custer, 44-07.50. 2, Hannah Golder, Custer, 35-03.50. 3, Mandalyn Nachtigall, Douglas, 33-07. 4, Torri Virtue, Custer, 31-06.50. 5, Kiana Stahlecker, Spearfish, 29-04. 6, Bentley Brodrick, Custer, 29-00. 7, Ella Peterson, Rapid City Stevens, 28-07.50. 8, Melina Shangreaux, Lakota Tech, 28-04.
Girls Discus
1, Kellyn Kortemeyer, Custer, 133-00. 2, Ella Peterson, Rapid City Stevens, 107-09. 3, Mandalyn Nachtigall, Douglas, 101-10. 4, Taylor Henrichs, Custer, 98-07. 5, Avery Heinert, New Underwood, 97-06. 6, Katelyn Arnold, New Underwood, 94-07. 7, Alice Sedlacek, Custer, 86-07. 8, Laney Carlin, Custer, 86-05.
Boys 100
1, Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche, 11.27. 2, Caleb Simons, Edgemont, 11.85. 3, Dalton Dockter, Rapid City Stevens, 11.86. 4, Wyatt Keegan, Belle Fourche, 11.98. 5, Ben Lust, Rapid City Stevens, 12.07. 6, Anthony Moser, Douglas, 12.09. 7, Tony Plaisted, Custer, 12.11. 8, Ben Schuch, Douglas, 12.28.
Boys 200
1, Jace Kelley, Custer, 23.74. 2, Wyatt Keegan, Belle Fourche, 24.01. 3, Sam Tschetter, Rapid City Stevens, 24.27. 4, Dalton Dockter, Rapid City Stevens, 24.73. 5, Kenechmkara Oghozor, Rapid City C, 24.86. 6, Caleb Simons, Edgemont, 24.86. 7, Ethan Staley, Belle Fourche, 24.98. 8, James Simmons, Rapid City C, 25.13.
Boys 400
1, Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche, 51.01. 2, Lance Christensen, Little Wound, 51.70. 3, Jules Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 51.83. 4, Caleb Simons, Edgemont, 52.17. 5, Mikael Grace, Custer, 52.86. 6, Jace Kelley, Custer, 53.72. 7, Devin Nowowiejski, Belle Fourche, 54.58. 8, Coy Hamilton, Spearfish, 54.92.
Boys 800
1, Jonathan Burkhalter, Bison, 2:07.24. 2, William Dirks, St. Thomas More, 2:11.04. 3, Lance Christensen, Little Wound, 2:14.54. 4, Nic Lambert, Belle Fourche, 2:15.16. 5, Evan Viergets, Spearfish, 2:15.24. 6, Lane Krautschun, Bison, 2:15.39. 7, Sam Gaulke, Custer, 2:15.44. 8, Jules Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 2:15.99.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1, Cody Farland, St. Thomas More, 4:34.29. 2, Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 4:35.92. 3, Jonathan Burkhalter, Bison, 4:43.55. 4, Lane Krautschun, Bison, 4:55.98. 5, Grady Loos, Rapid City Stevens, 4:56.76. 6, Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche, 4:59.67. 7, Pierce Sword, Custer, 5:05.94. 8, Sean Kilpatrick, Rapid City Stevens, 5:17.72.
Boys 3200
1, David Tuttle, Lakota Tech, 11:07.85. 2, Peyton Roberts, Douglas, 11:08.21. 3, Miles Mitchell, Douglas, 11:24.87. 4, William Burkhalter, Bison, 11:48.88. 5, Harley Rivera, Belle Fourche, 11:49.96. 6, Justus Funk, Belle Fourche, 12:14.31. 7, Alden Laden, Douglas, 12:37.34. 8, Hunter Myers, Rapid City Stevens, 12:47.07.
Boys 110 Hurdles
1, Coy Anderson, New Underwood, 18.30. 2, Alec Rezac, Douglas, 18.71. 3, Devyn Born, Douglas, 18.78. 4, Mical Grace, Custer, 19.65. 5, Jace Jandreau, Rapid City C, 20.37. 6, Linkin Ballard, New Underwood, 20.60. 7, Dale Kinyon, Rapid City Stevens, 21.03. 8, Talan Lunders, Rapid City Stevens, 21.38.
Boys 300 Hurdles
1, Nolan Saufley, Custer, 45.60. 2, Alec Rezac, Douglas, 46.90. 3, Jace Jandreau, Rapid City C, 48.93. 4, Eli Harpster, Bison, 49.28. 5, Jarett Schuchard, Bison, 49.35. 6, Avery Papousek, Rapid City Stevens, 49.76. 7, Talan Lunders, Rapid City Stevens, 50.18. 8, Dale Kinyon, Rapid City Stevens, 50.29.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 44.61. 2, Belle Fourchee 'A' 45.86. 3, New Underwoodd 'A' 46.73. 4, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'B' 46.92. 5, Belle Fourchee 'B' 47.45. 6, Douglas 'A' 47.85. 7, Custer 'B' 49.15. 8, Douglas 'B' 49.88.
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1, Custer 'A' 1:33.22. 2, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 1:40.27. 3, Belle Fourchee 'A' 1:43.00. 4, New Underwoodd 'A' 1:43.45. 5, Rapid City Central 'A' 1:44.18. 6, Spearfish 'B' 1:44.62. 7, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'B' 1:48.92. 8, Rapid City Central 'B' 1:55.17.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Lead-Deadwoodd 'A' 3:50.91. 2, Belle Fourchee 'B' 3:50.95. 3, Custer 'A' 3:53.76. 4, Belle Fourchee 'A' 3:59.77. 5, Douglas 'B' 4:04.32. 6, Spearfish 'A' 4:08.95. 7, Douglas 'A' 4:16.74. 8, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 4:23.62.
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1, Bison 'A' 9:07.50. 2, Belle Fourchee 'A' 9:28.46. 3, Custer 'A' 9:53.49. 4, Douglas 'A' 9:54.22. 5, New Underwoodd 'A' 11:04.33. 6, Douglas 'B' 11:45.70.
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
1, St. Thomas Moreore 'A' 3:44.80. 2, Belle Fourchee 'A' 3:58.58. 3, Lead-Deadwoodd 'A' 4:12.69. 4, New Underwoodd 'A' 4:15.62. 5, Custer 'A' 4:20.88. 6, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'B' 4:21.79. 7, Rapid City Stevenstevens 'A' 4:31.53. 8, Belle Fourchee 'B' 4:42.58.
Boys High Jump
1, Ethan Jensen, Belle Fourche, 6-00. 2, Bryce Swanson, Rapid City Stevens, 5-10. 3, Beck Morgan, Rapid City Stevens, 5-08. 4, Jiven Maharajh, Rapid City Stevens, 5-06. 5, Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche, 5-06. 6, Jace Kelley, Custer, 5-06. 7, Lance Christensen, Little Wound, 5-06. 8, Trevor Erlandson, St. Thomas More, 5-06.
Boys Pole Vault
1, Winston Prill, St. Thomas More, 10-06. 2, Luke Ponto, St. Thomas More, 10-00. 3, Mason Schmitz, Spearfish, 9-06. 3, Carter Schmitz, Rapid City Stevens, 9-06. 5, Dossen Elmore, Custer, 8-06. 6, Sam Furse, Custer, 8-06. 7, Brody Janvrin, Spearfish, 8-00. 7, Lane Longbrake, Belle Fourche, 8-00. 7, Joel Tramp, Custer, 8-00.
Boys Long Jump
1, Gage Tennyson, Custer, 21-05.25. 2, Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche, 21-00.75. 3, David Morris, Lead-Deadwood, 20-06.50. 4, Sam Tschetter, Rapid City Stevens, 19-04. 5, Jiven Maharajh, Rapid City Stevens, 18-08.25. 6, Daniel Sedlacek, Custer, 18-06.50. 7, Jordan Wright, New Underwood, 18-05.75. 8, Bryce Swanson, Rapid City Stevens, 18-01.25.
Boys Triple Jump
1, James Pierce, Lead-Deadwood, 42-09.50. 2, Ethan Jensen, Belle Fourche, 42-05.50. 3, Tom Solano, St. Thomas More, 40-02. 4, Sam Tschetter, Rapid City Stevens, 39-09.50. 5, Jayden Secher, Belle Fourche, 39-04. 6, Ben Lust, Rapid City Stevens, 38-07.25. 7, Anthony Staley, Belle Fourche, 38-04.25. 8, Wyatt Pettyjohn, Douglas, 35-11.
Boys Shot Put
1, Isaac Perkins, Rapid City Stevens, 46-10. 2, Justin Doyle, Custer, 43-11. 3, Gabe Knudson, Spearfish, 43-04. 4, Ryan Brink, Rapid City Stevens, 40-10.50. 5, Grant Madsen, New Underwood, 40-09. 6, Logan Goeders, Belle Fourche, 40-06. 7, Isaiah Lahoe, Spearfish, 38-11. 8, Ty Dailey, Custer, 37-07.50.
Boys Discus
1, Dossen Elmore, Custer, 141-01. 2, Ryan Brink, Rapid City Stevens, 136-02. 3, Gabe Knudson, Spearfish, 134-06. 4, Grant Madsen, New Underwood, 130-07. 5, Isaac Perkins, Rapid City Stevens, 128-10. 6, Austin Schuelke, Rapid City Stevens, 119-09. 7, Justin Doyle, Custer, 119-00. 8, Conner Warren, Rapid City C, 117-05.