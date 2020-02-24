Custer Restaurant Week starts Feb. 26

CUSTER | The third annual Custer Restaurant Week will bring Custer’s vibrant food scene to life Feb. 26 through Feb. 29. Local eateries will showcase fresh ingredients and delicious options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The participating restaurants will offer special Restaurant Week appetizers, entrees and desserts along with their regular menu items.
Restaurant Week is the time to discover a new favorite local restaurant or try something different. Whether you favor hearty fare such as homemade biscuits and gravy, uniquely South Dakota dishes such as a buffalo prime rib dip and elk osso buco, or the upscale elegance of mushroom risotta, there are options for everyone. Some vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available. For complete Restaurant Week menus, go to custersd.com.
This year’s 12 participating restaurants are Black Hills Burger & Bun Co, Buglin’ Bull Restaurant & Sports Bar, the Custer Beacon, the Custer Wolf, Dairy Queen, Heart of the Hills Catering Co., Laughing Water Restaurant, Miner’s Cup, Our Place, Pizza Mill, Pizza Works, and Skogen Kitchen.