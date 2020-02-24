Custer Restaurant Week starts Feb. 26

Restaurant Week is the time to discover a new favorite local restaurant or try something different. Whether you favor hearty fare such as homemade biscuits and gravy, uniquely South Dakota dishes such as a buffalo prime rib dip and elk osso buco, or the upscale elegance of mushroom risotta, there are options for everyone. Some vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available. For complete Restaurant Week menus, go to custersd.com.