Vern Nelson

Vern Nelson was named the 2019 Seasonal Employee of the Year for South Dakota State Parks. Pictured, left to right: Lance Catron, district park supervisor, Nelson, Matt Snyder, park superintendent, and Scott Simpson, division director.

Custer State Park seasonal employee Vern Nelson was named the 2019 Seasonal Employee of the Year at the South Dakota Division of Parks and Recreation’s annual meeting held recently in Rapid City.

“Vern continually goes above and beyond to ensure our visitors have the best possible stay,” said district park manager Lance Catron. “He is the type of dependable seasonal employee each manager hopes for. He has been a great asset to Custer State Park over the past 10 seasons.”

Nelson worked as a volunteer at Custer State Park for two summers and has been a seasonal employee for eight summers.

