Custer State Park gears up for annual Buffalo Roundup

Arts and bison are fast approaching as the annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival grows closer.

The 29th annual Buffalo Roundup Arts Festival starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and goes until 5 p.m., near the State Game Lodge on U.S. Highway 16A. Four musical acts will play on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. The festival will feature music, arts and crafts made in South Dakota, Native American dancers and breweries.

Friday is the most eventful day, with the arts festival continuing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 9:30 a.m., the park’s herd of approximately 1,400 bison will be rounded up to the corrals, where they will be sorted, branded and tested. About 400 of the bison will be selected for the fall auction.

According to the park, the roundup and auction are conducted to keep the bison and the park’s grasslands healthy.

The park’s grasslands are able to support about 1,000 animals through the winter. Revenues from the fall auction help support the day-to-day operation of the South Dakota Park System.

Reservations are not required to view the roundup. There are two viewing areas along Wildlife Loop Road. The north parking and viewing area is located just south of the Wildlife Visitor Center. Head south from the Game Lodge area on Wildlife Loop Road to locate the north parking and viewing area. The south parking and viewing area is located south of the bison corrals. Head east on Wildlife Loop Road near Blue Bell campground to locate the south viewing area. The parking lots open at 6:15 a.m.

A fee breakfast is available in both viewing areas, as are portable restrooms. Viewers are encouraged to bring folding chairs, cameras, binoculars, layered clothing, rain gear and sunscreen.

The park encourages visitors to not bring campers to the roundup. Campers will be parked in the north overflow lot and viewers will be shuttled to the roundup. Call 605-255-4515 for drop-off locations. Pet owners are encouraged to leave their pets at home.

Viewers must stay in the viewing areas until the herd is safely in the corrals, generally around noon. A free shuttle service will be provided from the viewing areas into the corrals and back. Viewers may also walk. Sorting of the animals begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until approximately 3 p.m.

On Saturday, the arts festival continues, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.

A park entrance fee is not required on roundup day.