Custer State Park to hold annual bison auction
The 2020 Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction will be Saturday at the park’s visitor center where 436 head will be available for sale.
This year’s offerings include 10 mature bred cows, 69 mature open cows, 5 two-year-old bred heifers, 12 open two-year-old heifers, 41 yearling heifers, 66 heifer calves, 138 bull calves, 81 yearling bulls, six two-year-old breeding bulls and eight two-year-old grade bulls.
The video and online auction will begin at 10 a.m. at the Custer State Park visitor center, located 15 miles east of Custer on Highway 16A, near the junction of the Wildlife Loop Road and Highway 16A.
The internet auction, going on its ninth year, has helped reach buyers who wouldn’t have been reached in the past.
“An online auction allows people from all over the country to participate,” said Chad Kremer, bison herd manager. “Having a video auction rather than a live auction also reduces the stress on the buffalo and expedites the entire process.”
For the past 55 years, Custer State Park has made its surplus bison available for sale to the private sector. Last year, the bison auction raised over $600,000. The money raised from the sale supports continued operations of the park, which includes ongoing fencing needs, range management and noxious weed control, timber thinning and facility maintenance.
For additional information about the upcoming bison auction, visit gfp.sd.gov/pages/buffalo-auction, call Custer State Park at 605.255.4515 or email questions to CusterStatePark@state.sd.us.
State threatened and endangered species status reviews available
In September, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission completed its biennial review of the state list of threatened and endangered species, with no changes made. The North American river otter was removed from the list earlier in 2020 after meeting its state delisting goals.
The 2020 Status Reviews reflect new information gathered since 2018 on the 21 species in South Dakota listed as state threatened or endangered. GFP invites the public to review the Status Reviews and provide any feedback.
Moving forward with the next review, GFP is providing an opportunity for people to suggest future changes through a form on their website. The nomination form includes information GFP needs to consider new listings or delistings. These nominations will be evaluated by GFP staff and other experts for potential Commission recommendations.
Completed nomination forms must be submitted to StatusReviews@state.sd.us by Dec. 31. These nominations will be considered and included in the evaluation process for the next review in 2022.
