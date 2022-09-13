Custer takes STM to 5 sets in loss to Cavaliers

The Custer volleyball team showed heart and grit Tuesday night opposite of a squad in the midst of a losing season.

After a slow start, the Wildcats cleaned up their mistakes and started playing with gusto, keeping points alive, walloping shots at the net and were seemingly unintimidated by St. Thomas More’s power hitters.

The Cavaliers were taken the distance on their home floor, but they regrouped after dropping the fourth set and seized the first nine points of the fifth to pull out a 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6 victory in Black Hills Conference action.

“We made some rotations that are working really well in our favor, and we’ve had some great practices, and it’s nice to see the energy in practice follow us to game situations,” Custer head coach Jill Hohn said. “We’ve kind of lacked that in the beginning of the season.”

Reese Ross finished with 19 kills and three blocks for STM (9-6), while Megan Lee added nine kills and two blocks. Riley Gylten tallied three blocks, three aces and 10 digs, freshman Enna Henry had 22 assists, Ariana King served in four aces and Gretchen Henry chipped in 12 digs.

“We had to play a different rotation,” St. Thomas More head coach Shanna Loeffen said. “We’ve got two girls out who are hurt, and two other really solid players played three games of JV (tonight), so we really just had to try something new and figure it out.”

Despite Custer (2-9) losing its seventh straight match, Hohn believes her team is on the up and up.

“I do feel like we’ve hit a turning point in our season. I really do,” she said. “I just see us every day at practice, we’ve always getting better and better and we are working more like a team rather than just six individual players on the court.”

A handful of Custer service errors helped STM take a lead in the first set. Ross’s first kill of the evening, a thunderous spike, came on a 7-0 run that was part of a 9-1 stretch to give her squad a 23-12 advantage. After the Wildcats took the next three points, aided by an ace from Jordyn Larsen, another service error gave set point to the Cavaliers, who converted their first chance off a hitting error by their opponents.

Custer didn’t back down, however, and came roaring back by seizing the first six points of the second set with a pair of aces. Errors on St. Thomas More started racking up as the Wildcats stretched their lead to 18-10. Ava Hohn’s ace then gave Custer set point before STM won four straight points to keep the set alive, but a powerful kill from Larsen through a block attempt leveled the match at a set apiece and snapped an 18-set losing streak for the Wildcats.

“It was a slow start in that first set, we didn’t have a lot of kills. Our offense was a little slow, so we were scrambling just to try to catch up and stay with them,” Jill Hohn said. “We weren’t really dominating, but when our offense started rolling, the girls were getting more of that confidence that they’ve been working on and they were able to feed off that and use that energy to keep propelling themselves forward and work together as a team.”

Custer continued rolling in the third set, carrying all the momentum, and took an 11-6 lead. St. Thomas More started crawling back, however, and went on a 5-0 run with the help of two kills and a block by Lee to pull ahead 21-18. The Cavaliers then finished off the set with four straight points, coming off two kills and a block from Ross, who teamed up with Gylten to ward off a shot at the net and take a two-sets-to-one lead.

STM looked like it would jog to the finish line in the fourth set, taking the first four points, but Custer answered by winning the next four. The Cavaliers responded with another 4-0 run, but the Wildcats came right back with an 8-3 run to pull ahead 12-9. A pair of 3-0 stretches helped Custer extend its lead, then a Larsen kill gave her team a set point to send the contest to a fifth. St. Thomas More staved off four more set points before Rachel Miklos converted Custer’s fifth set point to take the match to a decider.

The Cavaliers looked unbothered by another momentum swing, and began the fifth firing on all cylinders. Ross opened the set with back-to-back kills, followed by three straight from Lee, an error and an ace by Ross for a 9-0 advantage. The Wildcats won six of the next nine points, but the damage was done as STM finished off its victory with three straight points, winning the match on a combined block from Gylten and Enna Henry.

“I told them they had to win. I think that, at the last minute, they always stand up and fight for what they want, and I think they need to start doing that a little earlier,” Loeffen said. “I think even though my girls don’t always display that they’re excited, deep down they’re competitors, and I have full faith in them that they can compete at any level, they just have to decide to do it together.”

St. Thomas More returns to the court Thursday at home against Lead-Deadwood (2-7), while Custer travels to Pine Ridge (3-3) next Tuesday.