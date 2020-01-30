Custer wrestlers get a sweep at Douglas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Knotted at 2-2, DeWitt notched a quick takedown in the first overtime period to notch the victory.

“I just kept thinking I have to score and could if I outhustled him,” DeWitt said. “I wanted to hit a fireman (carry), but I hit him with a duck-under because that’s what he gave me at that moment and was able to pull through.”

Douglas 7th grader Kale Crowser (19-10) doubled up as well at 113 with a late pin of Chadron’s Braden Underwood (5:44), and an 8-1 decision over Custer’s Dylan Beaver.

“Kale and Payton have probably been our most consistent wrestlers this year,” Patriot coach Sean Gholson said. “Tonight, we bumped both of them up a weight class just to get them a good match and get their conditioning going. All in all, I though the effort level of our younger guys — the Patriots have but two seniors on the roster — stood out. They are figuring it out and understanding that they can do this with this upper level kids.”

For a Custer squad that has been injury-riddled for much of the season and saw a high pre-season ranking fall precipitously because of it, the two wins were but one step toward getting healthy and preparing for a late season run to state.