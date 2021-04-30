Custer's Kortemeyer wins shot put at Howard Wood

Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer and Brady Fritz of Winner came away with wins Friday at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.
Kortemeyer won the girls' shot put at 45-feet, 7¼ inches and Fritz won the boys' long jump at 23-0. Belle Fourche's Aiden Giffen tied for second at 22-2.
Rapid City Central's Liam Porter finished a strong second in the boys' javelin and fifth in the shot put. Porter finished with a best throw if 146-10 in the javelin. Aander Weltz of Legacy, N.D. won the event at 151-5. Gabe Knudsen of Spearfish was fourth at 140-6.
Porter was also fifth int he shot put at 51-11½. Jason Maciejczak of Douglas was eighth at 50-¾ and Isaac Perkins of Stevens was 10th at 49-2¼.
Matayh Yellow Mule of Central was fifth in the girls' high jump at 5-2 and Stella Marcus of Spearfish was fifth in the long jump at 16-8½.
In the two special events of the night, Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Sevens placed third in the boys' 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.72 seconds. Sean Korsmo of Bismarck won the race in 1:55.25 and Isaac Davelaer of Sioux Falls Christian was second in 1:55.48. Cody Farland of St. Thomas More was fifth in 1:57.28 and Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish was sixth in 1:57.75.
In the special girls' 200, Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White rRver was fifth in 25.92 and Cerington Jones of New Underwood was eighth in 27.02.Holly Duax of Sioux City West won the race in 25.34.
The meet will continue Saturday.
Thinclads also compete at O'Gorman
Several area track and field athletes competed at the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Invitational Friday as well.
Coming home with first-place finishes were Jada McNabb of Stevens, Haleigh Timmer of St. Thomas More, Aiden Giffen of Belle Fourche, Willie Walther of Hill City, Carl Massa of Hot Springs, Lucia Vidas of Stevens and Baylee Van Zee of Stevens.
McNabb won the girls' Class AA 100-meter dash in 12.79, Vidas won the girls' 800 in 2:29.74 and Van Zee won the girls' 100 hurdles in 15.61.
Timmer won the Class A girls' 100 in 13.04, Giffen did the same in the boys' 100 in 11.20, while Walther won the 200 in 23.71. Massa captured the Class A 400 in 54.24.
Girls Golf
Spearfish wins Sturgis Invitational
The Spearfish Spartans came away with the team title Friday at the Sturgis Invitational at the Boulder Canyon Country Club.
The Spartans finished with a 305, seven strokes ahead of Rapid City Stevens at 312. Sturgis was third at 326, followed by Rapid City Central at 345, Pierre at 367 and Little Wound at 464.
Jessi Schroeder of Hot Springs won the individual honors with an 86, three strokes ahead of Reese Howard of Stevens. Tanna Phares of Stevens was third with a i90, while Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood was fourth, with a 90 and Kali Landis of Spearfish was fifth, also with a 90.