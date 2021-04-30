Custer's Kortemeyer wins shot put at Howard Wood

Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer and Brady Fritz of Winner came away with wins Friday at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.

Kortemeyer won the girls' shot put at 45-feet, 7¼ inches and Fritz won the boys' long jump at 23-0. Belle Fourche's Aiden Giffen tied for second at 22-2.

Rapid City Central's Liam Porter finished a strong second in the boys' javelin and fifth in the shot put. Porter finished with a best throw if 146-10 in the javelin. Aander Weltz of Legacy, N.D. won the event at 151-5. Gabe Knudsen of Spearfish was fourth at 140-6.

Porter was also fifth int he shot put at 51-11½. Jason Maciejczak of Douglas was eighth at 50-¾ and Isaac Perkins of Stevens was 10th at 49-2¼.

Matayh Yellow Mule of Central was fifth in the girls' high jump at 5-2 and Stella Marcus of Spearfish was fifth in the long jump at 16-8½.

In the two special events of the night, Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Sevens placed third in the boys' 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.72 seconds. Sean Korsmo of Bismarck won the race in 1:55.25 and Isaac Davelaer of Sioux Falls Christian was second in 1:55.48. Cody Farland of St. Thomas More was fifth in 1:57.28 and Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish was sixth in 1:57.75.