Custer's Woodward wins morning bull riding performance at National High School Rodeo Finals

Jestyn Woodward of Custer is currently in the lead in the bull riding standings after a winning 78-point ride on Day 2 of the National High School Rodeo Finals on Monday in Gillette, Wyoming.

Landry Haugen of Sturgis finished runner-up in girls cutting Sunday, falling four points shy of the victory with 143 points. She sits third overall through two performances.

Martin's Isabel Risse placed fourth in goat tying Sunday evening with a time of 8.25 seconds, Newell's Chad Costello tied for third in saddle bronc Monday morning with 60 points and the team roping duo of Tate and Tyan Johnson of Sisseton placed fourth in their respective event, recording a time of 7.63 seconds in Sunday's first performance.

The National High School Rodeo Finals continue Tuesday.