Custom Lives Here; From show-stopping divas to regular riders

The Buffalo Chip loves custom motorcycles so much it erected the largest to-scale V-Twin sculpture in the world at the entrance to its free-access area called the CrossRoads. In the colossal shadows of that 30-foot-tall sculpture you’ll find some of the most incredible motorcycles in the world during the annual Sturgis Rally as the Buffalo Chip becomes the center of the custom bike show universe.
This year, the nine shows The Chip is hosting hold more significance than ever. Since the onset of the pandemic, builders have been relegated to showcasing their craftsmanship in online, virtual bike shows. And while those who pioneered the concept during challenging times deserve to be commended, it’s difficult to fully appreciate the artistry of a custom motorcycle in two-dimensions. The work deserves to be savored like a sip of properly aged whiskey, to be inspected from all angles in order to appreciate how metal masters meld the worlds of form and function. Luckily, like the gigantic V-Twin that towers above the entrance to The Chip, there’s plenty of room at the CrossRoads to spread motorcycles about during the bike shows so all can enjoy socially distanced.
For the past 11 years, the Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibition curated by Michael Lichter has been a star attraction for the venue. The annual collection of custom motorcycles, artwork, memorabilia, and photographs is world-class. This year’s exhibit is going to be particularly special because every participant in “Heavy Mettle - Motorcycles and Art with Moxie” has built 20 or more bikes for 20 or more years and is still in business today. It’s also Lichter’s 20th Sturgis exhibition. That theme bears even more relevance today. Cumulatively, the builders in the 2020 Motorcycles as Art show roughly bring “1,000 years of experience” to the table. This group didn’t read the custom motorcycle history books. They wrote them. Knowing the competitive nature of this year’s class of builders, undoubtedly they’re going to want to impress their contemporaries, and this is one show you’re not going to want to miss. Check it for free out all week long inside the Buffalo Chip Event Center near the East Gate.
The Rat’s Hole Custom Chopper Show is another one you won’t want to miss as Ted Smith and the Rat’s Hole crew will be celebrating its 32nd annual show in Sturgis. The hand-sculpted Big Daddy Rat trophies are the most unique awards on the custom bike scene and winning one is a tremendous honor. The Rat’s Hole always attracts some of the most eclectic motorcycles around, from oddities like the world’s first tattooed motorcycle to curiosities like a Harley outfitted with two front wheels that tilt like a traditional two-wheeler. Traditionally the Rat’s Hole “Best of Show” winner is marched out on the Buffalo Chip’s Wolfman Jack Stage just before the evening’s headliners to receive the “Big Daddy Rat” trophy, the cherry on top of an unforgettable experience, but protocols might alter that tradition this year. The Rat’s Hole goes down Thursday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.
The Sportster Showdown has quickly become one of the marquee shows at The Chip. The Sportster is, after all, the longest continually produced motorcycle in the Harley lineup, and its versatility has endeared it to legions of fans. From choppers to drag racers to cross-country tourers, the Sportster is only limited by people’s imagination. Host Pat Patterson and the Led Sled Customs crew know how to have a good time. The show kicks off Tuesday, August 11, at 2 p.m. with awards presented at 5 p.m. Hang around The Chip’s Camp Zero for the Afterparty Anarchy Games presented by Go Fast Don’t Die.
The carousel of custom bike shows will continue to spin all week long. Both the FXR Show & Dyna Mixer, hosted by South Dakota’s own Joe Mielke, and the Buffalo Chip V-Twin Visionary Performance Motorcycle Show, are rising stars on the Sturgis scene. The FXR has a diehard fanbase, evident by the riders who abuse the heralded Harley at the Bell Brawl, the tire-destroying stunt show that generally follows the mixer. The FXR Show is all about those fans and the stories behind their bikes. It also raises money for charity. V-Twin Visionary Jeff Holt is one of the hardest-working, most genuine guys in the industry, a big reason the long-time magazine editor, wrencher, racer and Harley performance specialist has a following that’s growing bigger every week. Both these shows inject the custom scene with much-needed young blood.
Did you know that about one in five riders these days is a woman? More ladies than ever are riding and wrenching these days, and they’re just as proud of their handiwork as the guys. Thanks to the Buffalo Chip, they’ve got a place to showcase their pride and joy. The Women & Wheels Bike Show is an all-women’s ride-in bike show held during the Buffalo Chip’s 12th annual Biker Belles Celebration. Scheduled for the CrossRoads on Tuesday, August 11, it’s free to enter and free to attend. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. while the bike show fires up at 10:30 a.m. Exceptional rides will be mentioned at the Biker Belles luncheon immediately following the show.
If none of those pique your interest, maybe baggers is your thing. If this is the case then the Florida Full Throttle Magazine All Brands Bike Show & Bagger Blastoff on Wednesday, August 12, is right up your alley. Like choppers?
The Buffalo Chip School’s Out Chopper Show host Mondo Porras knows a thing or two about customizing choppers, and there’s never any shortage of raked-out, old school cool scoots rolling around the Black Hills. Sturgis Hall of Famer Porras has been building them long for nigh on 50 years, so expect to see some groovy machines at the School’s Out Chopper Show Saturday, August 8. Then there’s the Camp Zero Mini Bike Show. Camp Zero is the center of good old-fashioned fun at The Chip, so what better place to hold a show for custom mini bikes. Little pull-start Colemans and other minis have boomed in popularity the last few years, the subversive following quickly becoming more mainstream.
Coordinated by none other than Snap Fabrications Joe Mielke, this is a first-ever show. Big fun can be had on little bikes, and plenty of fun will be had at Camp Zero come Tuesday, August 11, at the maiden Mini Bike Show.
