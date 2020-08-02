Custom Lives Here; From show-stopping divas to regular riders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Buffalo Chip loves custom motorcycles so much it erected the largest to-scale V-Twin sculpture in the world at the entrance to its free-access area called the CrossRoads. In the colossal shadows of that 30-foot-tall sculpture you’ll find some of the most incredible motorcycles in the world during the annual Sturgis Rally as the Buffalo Chip becomes the center of the custom bike show universe.

This year, the nine shows The Chip is hosting hold more significance than ever. Since the onset of the pandemic, builders have been relegated to showcasing their craftsmanship in online, virtual bike shows. And while those who pioneered the concept during challenging times deserve to be commended, it’s difficult to fully appreciate the artistry of a custom motorcycle in two-dimensions. The work deserves to be savored like a sip of properly aged whiskey, to be inspected from all angles in order to appreciate how metal masters meld the worlds of form and function. Luckily, like the gigantic V-Twin that towers above the entrance to The Chip, there’s plenty of room at the CrossRoads to spread motorcycles about during the bike shows so all can enjoy socially distanced.