Customer at Hermosa business could have infected others

State health officials said Saturday that a customer at a Hermosa business may have exposed employees and other customers to the coronavirus.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Health, a patron of Corner Pantry Casino in Hermosa has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual patronized the business while able to transmit the virus to others on Friday, April 24.

Due to the risk of the exposure, customers who have visited the business during April 24 should monitor their symptoms for 14 days.