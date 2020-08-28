Cutler, Birnbaum win at Early Bird

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abby Cutler of Hill City and Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens came away with wins Friday morning in the Douglas Early Bird cross country meet at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

Cutler, just a freshman, is coming off a second-place finish at the State A meet last fall, led for much of the race and pulled away down the stretch for the victory. She finished in a time of 20 minutes, 37.29 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher, Hailey Uhre of Rapid City Stevens, who was second in 21:01.02.

Ramsey Karim of Custer placed third in 21:51.20, followed by Nancy Falkenburg of Hill City in 22:06.23 and Gracie Uhre of Stevens in 22:10.30.

Birnbaum, a transfer from Rapid City Christian who was fifth in the State A boys' meet last season, overtook Belle Fourche state champion Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche down the stretch to win the 5K race in 17:28.15. Clarkson, a sophomore, finished in 17:33.26, followed by Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish in 17:59.58.

Alex Otten of Stevens was fourth in 18:22.52, with Miles Ellman of Custer in 18:35.19.

Douglas Early Bird

Girls Results