Cutler, Birnbaum win at Early Bird

Abby Cutler of Hill City and Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens came away with wins Friday morning in the Douglas Early Bird cross country meet at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.
Cutler, just a freshman, is coming off a second-place finish at the State A meet last fall, led for much of the race and pulled away down the stretch for the victory. She finished in a time of 20 minutes, 37.29 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher, Hailey Uhre of Rapid City Stevens, who was second in 21:01.02.
Ramsey Karim of Custer placed third in 21:51.20, followed by Nancy Falkenburg of Hill City in 22:06.23 and Gracie Uhre of Stevens in 22:10.30.
Birnbaum, a transfer from Rapid City Christian who was fifth in the State A boys' meet last season, overtook Belle Fourche state champion Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche down the stretch to win the 5K race in 17:28.15. Clarkson, a sophomore, finished in 17:33.26, followed by Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish in 17:59.58.
Alex Otten of Stevens was fourth in 18:22.52, with Miles Ellman of Custer in 18:35.19.
Douglas Early Bird
Girls Results
1. Abby Cutler, Hill City, 20:37.29; 2. Hailey Uhre, Stevens 21:01.02; 3. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 21:51.20; 4. Nancy Falkenburg, Hill City, 22:06.23; 5. Gracie Uhre, Stevens, 22:10.30; 6. Iris Zylstra, SturgisBrown, 22:20.89; 7. Kadense Dooley, Custer, 22:21.53; 8. Ava Allen, Belle Fourche, 22:23.67; 9. Sierra Swanson, Custer, 22:29.58; 10. Sierra Hopp, Stevens, 22:31.66.
Boys Results
1. Simeon Birnbaum, Stevens, 17:28.15; 2. Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 17:33.26; 3. Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish, 17:59.58; 4. Alex Otten, Stevens 18:22.52; 5. Miles Ellman, Custer, 18:35.19; 6. Hayden Grosz, Stevens, 18:38.31; 7. Joey Dewhurst, Stevens, 18:52.44; 8. Garrett Winkler, Newell, 18:53.13; 9. Gage Grohs, Custer, 18:53.70; 10. Keaton Fierro, Stevens 18:54.31.
Boys Golf
Watertown wins Huron Invitational
Watertown edged Harrisburg and Sioux Falls O'Gorman to win the Huron Invitational Friday at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
The Arrows finished with an even 300, to 304 for Harrisburg and 305 for O'Gorman. Rapid City central and Rapid City Stevens tied for seventh in the 15-team field with a 341.
William Sanford of O'Gorman and Jake Olson of Watertown tied for the top spot with a 70, while Gavin Hibbert of Watertown was third with a 74.
Jonah Swartz of Stevens tied for 15th with a 78, while Jackson Swartz tied for 19th along with Central's Alex Duran with an 80. Seth Stock of Central was 23rd with an 81.
Volleyball
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The Golden Eagles rolled to the sweep over the Raiders in the season opener Friday night in Rapid City.
Aberdeen gained the 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13 victory.
No other results were made available.
Stevens hosts Pierre today at 1:30 p.m. and Aberdeen central is at Rapid City Central, also at 1:30 p.m.
PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Governors pulled away for the four-set win Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
Central won the first set 25-20, but Pierre gained the win with a 25-21, 25-18 and 25-8 victory.
For the Cobblers, Ramsey Deming 18 set assists and was 33-of-33, while Amarae Rinto was 29-of-33 hitting with 14 kills and three aces. Laynee Soderlin was 16-of-18 hitting with seven kills and Hunter Hammerbeck finished with 16 digs and Sydney Pearson added 14 digs.
Central hosts Aberdeen Central Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
SPEARFISH 4, HURON 2: The Spartans remained unbeaten with the win over the Tigers Friday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 6-0, hosts Mitchell Saturday at noon, while Huron is at Sturgis.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 11, HURON 0: The Spartans rolled to the big win over the Tigers Friday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 4-2, hosts Mitchell Saturday at noon, while Huron is at Sturgis.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 5, PIERRE 4: The Lady Comets won two of the three doubles matches to edge the Governors Friday at Sioux Park.
Earning singles win for the Lady Comets were Ella Hancock (10-0 at No. 1), Julia Anderson (10-4 at No. 2) and Leah Ryher5d (10-7 at No. 5).
Hancock and Anderson won 10-3 at No. 1 doubles and Mia Shankle and Hannah Beckloff won 109-6 at No. 2.
Both teams will compete Saturday in the Rapid City Invitational.
