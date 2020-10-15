Cutler, Clarkson battle elements for Region 5A titles at Tomahawk Country Club

"We have such a good advantage of being able to be home and sleep in our own beds and come and race on a course that we are used to," she said. "The taper feels great and it is so nice to see my team laughing and smiling again, instead of being tired all of the time."

Although Dooley said her shoes were wet even by the time the starting gun went off, she too said it was a good race.

"I felt like I ran really well," she said. "I was faster on the flat than I usually am, I usually am not that good when I have somebody to push me."

Like all area runners, Dooley has been behind Cutler all season, but she thought she gained some ground as well on Thursday.

"I was right with her on the first lap, but the second one she kind of got me," she said. "That was definitely motivation, it kept me at my pace."

The Custer girls are the defending state champions and Dooley said they are ready for another good race next week.

"We are training really well for it and I felt like it showed today," she said.

Nancy Falkenburg of Hill City finished third in 20:46.34, followed by Ramsey Karim of Custer in 20:54.01 and Jazzla Hutto of Hill City in fifth in 21:13.03.