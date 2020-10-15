Cutler, Clarkson battle elements for Region 5A titles at Tomahawk Country Club

When you run cross country in October in South Dakota, you prepare for the elements, as well as competing against other runners.
That was the case at the Region 5A cross country championships Thursday morning at the Tomahawk Country Club near Deadwood.
Greeting the runners was 35-degree weather mixed in with wind and snow, which was more like large sleet pounding on the face, especially prevalent during the boys' varsity race.
Regardless, it was the usual strong races for Belle Fourche sophomore Sawyer Clarkson as he won the boys' 5K, and Hill City freshman Abby Cutler, yet again the winner in the girls' 5K.
On the team side, the Hill City girls and Custer boys came away with the region crowns.
Clarkson won the boys' 5K race in 16 minutes, 51.70 seconds, with Cody Farland of St. Thomas More in second place in 17:11.34.
"It was really hard," Clarkson said of the weather conditions. "I couldn't open my eyes for half of the race. It was tough. I don't know if it slowed us down, but it hurt a little more."
At the same time, Clarkson felt right at home on the trails of the Tomahawk course.
"I run on trails all of the time in the summer, so this was cool," he said.
It's been another outstanding season for Clarkson, who surprised the state field last year with his title as a freshman. He's been strong again this season and he has credited his coaches, Chris Riley and Jeremy Elsom, for his and his team's success
"Everything we have comes from our coaches, and I speak for everyone in the town of Belle Fourche," he said. "Riley has helped us out so much, they'll do anything for us, and I can't thank them enough."
Clarkson is confident heading into next Saturday's state meet at Hart Ranch, although he knows there will be strong competition.
"There's a couple of East River kids, and Cody Farland could be a threat," he said. "I think it will be a competitive race."
Clarkson said it is going to be a faster race, along with a windy course.
"The last time we ran there I was in 7th grade, and it was super windy," he said. "If it is not, there will definitely be some fast times."
Farland was pleased with his effort Thursday, as he said he cut some time between himself and Clarkson.
"I thought I ran pretty well," Farland said. "Obviously the conditions weren't great, but I just had to approach it with a positive attitude and come out and run it as good as I could. I thought I did a pretty good job of it."
Farland is excited for the state meet, especially with it being close to home.
"It's going to be a battle, there are a couple good guys out there (East River)," he said. "Most of the race there should be four or five of us fighting through to the very end."
Miles Ellman of Custer placed third in 17:34.04, followed by Gage Grohs of Custer in fourth in 17:56.61 and John Blote of St. Thomas More in 18:25.47. The Wildcats finished with 25 points, followed by St. Thomas More with 31 points and Belle Fourche with 51. The top three teams and top 20 individual qualify for the state meet.
Cutler won the girls' race in 19:44.93, well ahead of Kadense Dooley of Custer in 20:12.75. She said with this the first real cold meet this season, their bodies just weren't used to it. But she survived and easily won another race.
"I think that was kind of a shock for us, like, 'ooh.' But it is also kind of nice because it kind of numbs you, so you can just go," she said.
It was the first time Cutler had competed on the Tomahawk course, so it was a new experience for her. Despite that and the weather, she still enjoyed the race.
"The uphill was hard, but it was a nice break from the cold, wet grass," she said. "It was a good course, it was new."
As could be expected, Cutler is excited about next week's state meet.
"We have such a good advantage of being able to be home and sleep in our own beds and come and race on a course that we are used to," she said. "The taper feels great and it is so nice to see my team laughing and smiling again, instead of being tired all of the time."
Although Dooley said her shoes were wet even by the time the starting gun went off, she too said it was a good race.
"I felt like I ran really well," she said. "I was faster on the flat than I usually am, I usually am not that good when I have somebody to push me."
Like all area runners, Dooley has been behind Cutler all season, but she thought she gained some ground as well on Thursday.
"I was right with her on the first lap, but the second one she kind of got me," she said. "That was definitely motivation, it kept me at my pace."
The Custer girls are the defending state champions and Dooley said they are ready for another good race next week.
"We are training really well for it and I felt like it showed today," she said.
Nancy Falkenburg of Hill City finished third in 20:46.34, followed by Ramsey Karim of Custer in 20:54.01 and Jazzla Hutto of Hill City in fifth in 21:13.03.
The Rangers scored just 15 points, to 38 for Custer and 71 for Red Cloud, which will be making a state appearance as a team after a slow start because of COVID issues.
The Class A state meet begins at 3:30 p.m. for the girls and 4:15 p.m. for the boys.
