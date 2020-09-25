Cutler finds her kick to win Rapid City Invite

Hill City freshman Abby Cutler has enjoyed a strong season with multiple wins, and she admitted that she thought Friday's Rapid City Invitational was just another race.
However, with Brandon Valley's Mia Wentzy, another freshman, on her back the entire 5,000-meters, Cutler needed to kick it in gear down the stretch for the win at the Hart Ranch course.
Cutler finished in a time of 18 minutes, 59.1 seconds, to 19:05.4 for Wentzy.
Wentzy led Brandon Valley — with three top five runners — to the girls' team title with just 31 points, 31 ahead of Rapid City Stevens at 62 and Hill City at 63.
Sioux Falls Christian finished fourth in the eight-team field with 81 points, followed by St. Thomas More at 163 and Scottsbluff, Neb. at 164. Eleven other schools competed but did not score team points.
Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian won the boys' 5k race, leading the Chargers to the team title. Christian had three Top 10 runners and finished with 36 points, to 51 for Rapid City Stevens. Brandon Valley was third with 79 points, followed by Sturgis with 140 and Custer with 147. There were seven teams that had enough runners for team scoring.
For Cutler, it suddenly got to be go time entering into that final hill.
"I started out just thinking, 'Oh, another race, but I am excited to race at the state course,'" Cutler said. "It was a fast start, and I could feel it was fast. But this one girl (Wentzler) was behind me the whole time and everyone kept yelling at her. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.' I was not expecting that.
"But I pulled it out. I didn't think I had anything left, but I got through it."
In the long run, Wetzler's presence helped Cutler kick it in another gear.
"This is one of our highest weeks of mileage, so my legs are so tired," she said. "But she helped me push myself, almost to my PR (personal record) in my highest week of mileage."
Cutler said she and her Hill City teammates ran 43 miles one week, and this week topped that, although she hadn't added it up.
Regardless, it was, "high mileage," she said with a laugh. "Nine and a-half (miles) of Sundays. No break all week."
With just a couple of races remaining until the state meet at Hart Ranch Oct. 24, Cutler was glad that she was able to run the course. She was a sixth-grader the last time the state meet was at Hart Ranch, as she watched the Hill City girls win that state title.
She is looking forward to a repeat in 2020.
"I can't wait. We want to get double wins — a team win and a personal win. I'm so excited," she said.
Addison Scholten of Breandon Valley placed third in 19:52.9, followed by Lindsey Roth of Ethan/Parkston in 20:00 and Gracyn Gruber of Brandon Valley in 20:06.03.
Nancy Falkenburg Brown of Hill City was sixth in 20:07,4, with Hailey Uhre (20:08.0) and Lucia Vidas (20:15.4), both of Stevens, in seventh and eighth places respectively.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Taryn Whisler of Sioux Falls Christian and Jade Ecoffy of Red Cloud.
Boys race
An East River runner, Davelaar, a sophomore, is not a fan of a hilly course.
Welcome to the Black Hills.
Still, Davelaar, found some extra push down the stretch to win the boys' 5K, overtaking Brandon Valley's Britton Elkin for the win.
Davelaar caught Elkin in the final hill and sprinted for a 10-second triumph. He finished in 16:17.5, to 16:27.5 for Elkin.
Like most East River teams, Sioux Falls Christian comes to the Rapid City Invitational to run on the course in preparation for the state meet.
So how did Davelaar like the course?
Yeah, not so much.
"I'll be honest, I don't like it," Davelaar said with a serious smile. "I had a tough time here last year, and it kind of just stuck.
"There are way more hills here," he said. "I'll take East River any day."
Davelaar sat back from the start and let Elkin be the rabbit in the race.
"I didn't want to be leading the pack, because I have done that before, and it doesn't always turn out so well," he said.
Overall, Davellar said he felt good ... at least until near the end of the race.
"I had some lactic acid buildup with about 400 (meters) left, but I still finished it," he said.
Davelaar said his season is going well, as he broke 16 minutes four weeks ago at the Aberdeen meet, and he's won a couple other races.
"Things are going great," he said.
As a freshman, he finished ninth at last year's State Class A meet.
Obviously, he has much more lofty goals for this year's state meet at the end of October.
"I'd like to win state, or at least go under 16 again," he said.
After Elkin, Cody Larson of Warner finished third in 16:36.4, followed by Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison in 16:45.6 and Isaac Engbers of Sioux Falls Christian in 16:51.5.
Rounding out the top 10 were Joey Dewhurst and Alex Otten, both from Rapid City Stevens, Cody Farland of St. Thomas More in eighth place, Miles Ellman of Custer in ninth and Derrek Vanderleest of Sioux Falls Christian in 10th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!