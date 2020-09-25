Cutler finds her kick to win Rapid City Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hill City freshman Abby Cutler has enjoyed a strong season with multiple wins, and she admitted that she thought Friday's Rapid City Invitational was just another race.

However, with Brandon Valley's Mia Wentzy, another freshman, on her back the entire 5,000-meters, Cutler needed to kick it in gear down the stretch for the win at the Hart Ranch course.

Cutler finished in a time of 18 minutes, 59.1 seconds, to 19:05.4 for Wentzy.

Wentzy led Brandon Valley — with three top five runners — to the girls' team title with just 31 points, 31 ahead of Rapid City Stevens at 62 and Hill City at 63.

Sioux Falls Christian finished fourth in the eight-team field with 81 points, followed by St. Thomas More at 163 and Scottsbluff, Neb. at 164. Eleven other schools competed but did not score team points.

Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian won the boys' 5k race, leading the Chargers to the team title. Christian had three Top 10 runners and finished with 36 points, to 51 for Rapid City Stevens. Brandon Valley was third with 79 points, followed by Sturgis with 140 and Custer with 147. There were seven teams that had enough runners for team scoring.

For Cutler, it suddenly got to be go time entering into that final hill.