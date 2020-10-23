Cutler, Hill City girls running for the top

"You could tell that kind of competition in practice every day was a huge reason as to why we have had the success we have had this year," he said. "It's not basketball or volleyball where you can make a substitution, you have six girls and that is what you roll with."

At last week's region meet by time, Noyes said they had nine of the top 20 times in the state.

"It was harder to make our team that it was to make the state meet," he said. "For us, that is something that we are leaning on going into the state meet. We've had this kind of competition in every practice. We know whatever we are going to see, we can handle it, from what we have out of each other through practice."

Noyes said that Sioux Falls Christian, Custer and Chamberlain are on their radar, and this is why they still have to run these races.

"Everybody has to show up and have their a day," he said.

Cutler, who was second last year as an eighth grader and has been on the varsity since her seventh grade year, is the favorite going into Saturday's race, coming off an outstanding season. Noyes said she sets the tone for the Rangers, and despite her success and even youth, is still a very coachable athlete.