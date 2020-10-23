Cutler, Hill City girls running for the top

When last spring's high school track and field season was canceled due to the pandemic, Hill City coach Joe Noyes used it as a positive for his girls' cross country team.
Essentially, practice began for the Ranger cross country runners May 1.
The Hill City girls, behind freshman Class A top seed Abby Cutler and a host of young talented runners, will look to knock off two-time defending champion Custer Saturday during the State High School Cross Country Championships at Hart Ranch.
Action in all three classifications begins at 9:30 a.m.
Hill City coach Joe Noyes said that when they found out from the state that there would be no track season, they took the month of April off and started training for cross country May 1. He said it was going to be a longer training period than usual, but they were going to build up slowly and build their mileage the right way.
"Not one kid said no. They were like, 'Yes sir, let's do it, how do we do it?" Noyes said. "They wanted to eat, so 'like feed us.' That was awesome."
The Ranger girls' program was also boosted with the transfer of sisters, junior Nancy Falkenburg Brown and sophomore Ryken Falkenburg Brown, from Custer.
Once it came to building the team for the fall season, Noyes said he had 11 runners for the six spots on the varsity squad. It was the first time, he said, in his eight years as a coach, he had that luxury.
"You could tell that kind of competition in practice every day was a huge reason as to why we have had the success we have had this year," he said. "It's not basketball or volleyball where you can make a substitution, you have six girls and that is what you roll with."
At last week's region meet by time, Noyes said they had nine of the top 20 times in the state.
"It was harder to make our team that it was to make the state meet," he said. "For us, that is something that we are leaning on going into the state meet. We've had this kind of competition in every practice. We know whatever we are going to see, we can handle it, from what we have out of each other through practice."
Noyes said that Sioux Falls Christian, Custer and Chamberlain are on their radar, and this is why they still have to run these races.
"Everybody has to show up and have their a day," he said.
Cutler, who was second last year as an eighth grader and has been on the varsity since her seventh grade year, is the favorite going into Saturday's race, coming off an outstanding season. Noyes said she sets the tone for the Rangers, and despite her success and even youth, is still a very coachable athlete.
"There are races where I go up to her and say, 'Hey, I'm going to hold you back the first 1,000 meters,'" he said. "We purposefully put her in a deficit, not to hurt her chances, but to help her teammates. Her teammates can run up with her so they feel better about being with Abby during the race. After a mile we kind of cut her loose and say, 'Go do your thing.'
"She never pushes it and just says, 'Yes, coach.' That's a little pressure on a coach because you wonder if you are doing the right thing for an athlete. She just trusts our vision."
The six-member Hill City state team includes one seventh grader, one eighth grader, two freshmen, one sophomore and one junior. After Cutler and the two Falkenburg Browns, the final three runners include seventh grader Jaelyn Peters, eighth grader Jazzia Hutto and freshman Lillie Ross.
"These younger girls are learning from Nancy, a junior, who came in and brought a pedigree and experience from that Custer program, and listening to Abby," Noyes said. "It's a group that wants to be coachable, wants to be trained."
Noyes said that sometimes the bottom three runners on a team don't always realize their value. He said they are taking a note from their rivals down the street. Custer had six of the top 20 runners last year and the Rangers were second as a team. Custer's fifth and sixth places were adding points to their score because they were ahead of their third and fourth runners.
"I told those girls, I said, 'Hey, fourth runner, fifth runner, sixth runner, you matter. If we can get you ahead of another team's fourth runner or third runner, we'll add points to their score,'" he said. "Everybody thinks about the individual in cross country, like Abby, but as coaches, we're looking to this as a team, and how they can come together and give our team the best chance of winning."
In his career as Hilly City boys' coach, Noyes said he has only qualified no more than one runner for state in any year. This year there are three Rangers running.
They include freshmen Luke Rupert and Leighton Aves and seventh grader Tate Grabow.
Last season Noyes put together a boys team for the regional meet and it was last place. Last week at Deadwood, they were fourth, just 13 points from qualifying for state.
"We have them moving in the right direction, we're getting some boys to buy in," Noyes said. "I think those three boys, though they are young, are going to have a good day on Saturday, too."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!