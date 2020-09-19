Cutler, Rangers dominate at Lyman meet

Hill City freshman Abby Cutler continued her dominance on the cross country course, winning the Lyman Raider National Invitational at Medicine Creek Golf Course in Presho on Saturday.
Cutler came out on top in the girls' 5k in 19 minutes, 13.29 seconds, well ahead of teammate Nancy Falkenburg Brown, who was second in 19:56.82.
In fact, the Rangers dominated the meet with seven of the top 10 finishers, scoring just six points in the team competition. Wall was second with 27 points, followed by winner at 32 points, Philip with 43 and Lower Brule with 56.
Winner won the boys team race with 10 points, followed by Hill City with 14 points, Philip with 32, Gregory with 35, Jones County with 36, Lower Brule with 55 and White River with 59.
In the girls' 5K, Emma Thomas of Gregory was third in 20:23.15, with Hill City taking the next four sports by Ryken Falkenburg Brown in 20:44.18, Jazzla Hutto in fifth in 20:50.63, Jaelyn Peters in sixth in 20:52.32 and Lillie Ross in seventh place in 21:05.27.
Taylee Dartt of Wall was eighth in 121:07.43, followed by Kadyn Comer of Hill City in 21:16.68 and Presley Terkildse of Philip in 21:28.17.
In the boys 5K, Kade Watson of Winner placed first in 16:56.91, followed by Luke Rupert of Hill City in 17:29.71 and Jeremiah Taylor of Kadoka Area in 17:54.08.
Joseph Laprath of Winner Area was fourth in 18:08.06, followed by Tate Grabow of Hill City in fifth in 18:27.00, Austin Olson of Wall in sixth in 18:30.41, Luke Sinclair of Gregory in seventh in 18:31.33, Kylar Meek of Winner Area in eighth in 18:44.55, Wakely Burns of Philip in ninth in 18:45.06 and Leighton Aves of Hill City in 10th in 18:49.26.
Girls Tennis
Stevens win two more in Aberdeen
Rapid City Stevens moved to 19-0 this season in duals with a pair of wins Saturday at the Aberdeen Extravaganza.
The Raiders downed Huron 9-0 and Milbank 7-2.
Anna Mueller, at No. 3 singles, was perfect on the day with a pair of 10-0 wins, while Ali Scott, at No. 2, and Abby Sherrill, at No. 4, both won 20 of 21 sets.
In doubles, Sherrill and Peyton Ogle, at No. 2 and Emma Thurness and Julia Wiedmeier, at No. 3, were 2-0.
Stevens hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday at Sioux Park.
Lady Comets win two of three in Aberdeen
Raid City Christian dominated Milbank and Aberdeen Central, but lost a tough one to Huron Saturday in the Aberdeen Extravaganza.
The Lady Comets beat Milbank 7-2 and Aberdeen Central 8-1, but fell to Huron 5-4.
Hannah Beckloff went 3-0 on the day at No. 4 singles, while Zeah Ryherd (No. 5 singles) was 2-1.
Ella Hancock and Julia Anderson were 3-0 on the day at No. 1 doubles.
Rapid City Christian faces Rapid City Central Tuesday at Sioux Park.
Volleyball
MITCHELL 3, SPEARFISH 1: The Kernels bounces back from a first-set loss to down the Spartans Saturday in Spearfish.
Spearfish won the first set 25-21, but Mitchell won the next three 25-18, 25-12 and 125-17.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 2-5, is at Sturgis Tuesday.
LYMAN 3, BENNETT COUNTY 1: The Raiders got their first win of the season Saturday in Presho.
Lyman downed the Lady Warriors 25-17, 14-25, 25-21 and 25-21.
Ellie Erickson had seven kills and seven digs for the Raiders, while Drew Lulf added five kills, six assists and six blocks. Tanna Wells also had four aces.
Lyman, 1-6, is at Wall Tuesday while Bennett County, 0-10, is at Cody-Kilgore, Neb., Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!