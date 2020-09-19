Cutler, Rangers dominate at Lyman meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hill City freshman Abby Cutler continued her dominance on the cross country course, winning the Lyman Raider National Invitational at Medicine Creek Golf Course in Presho on Saturday.

Cutler came out on top in the girls' 5k in 19 minutes, 13.29 seconds, well ahead of teammate Nancy Falkenburg Brown, who was second in 19:56.82.

In fact, the Rangers dominated the meet with seven of the top 10 finishers, scoring just six points in the team competition. Wall was second with 27 points, followed by winner at 32 points, Philip with 43 and Lower Brule with 56.

Winner won the boys team race with 10 points, followed by Hill City with 14 points, Philip with 32, Gregory with 35, Jones County with 36, Lower Brule with 55 and White River with 59.

In the girls' 5K, Emma Thomas of Gregory was third in 20:23.15, with Hill City taking the next four sports by Ryken Falkenburg Brown in 20:44.18, Jazzla Hutto in fifth in 20:50.63, Jaelyn Peters in sixth in 20:52.32 and Lillie Ross in seventh place in 21:05.27.

Taylee Dartt of Wall was eighth in 121:07.43, followed by Kadyn Comer of Hill City in 21:16.68 and Presley Terkildse of Philip in 21:28.17.