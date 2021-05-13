CVS Pharmacy in Rapid City now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to teenagers

Starting today, CVS Pharmacy at Target in Rapid City will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for adolescents ages 12 to 15. The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and adolescents must be accompanied by an adult.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after the patient’s age is provided. Walk-ins also will be accepted.

“Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic,” said Karen Lynch, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health.

To help meet the demand for vaccinations, CVS Health’s Return Ready program can conduct on-site clinics in addition to vaccinating adolescents at the CVS pharmacy. Schools, businesses and other organizations with more than 48 participants can sponsor an on-site clinic with COVID-19 vaccines administered by CVS Heath for eligible populations. For more information, go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/return-ready.

