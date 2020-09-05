Cyclist rides Mickelson Trail for ninth time at the age of 78

“I’m an early riser. I’ve got very good lights on my bike and the traffic isn’t near as bad,” he said. “I’ve got other things to do in the day so I have to get my riding done early.”

“I do a few sit-ups and jump on my bike and go. Every other day, I use my Bowflex a little bit. You’re on that bike for a long time and your body takes a toll. Your upper body has to be in fair shape so your lower body can do the work when you’re out there,” he said.

Marquardt likes to ride on side streets along Jackson Boulevard and Sheridan Lake Road, he said. Four days a week he rides 15 miles along the bike path.

“You really see a lot of animals that people wouldn’t believe are in town. I see coyotes. I see a lot of foxes. I see huge deer, and I’ve seen a badger. I see raccoons — just everything.”

Bicycling is a pastime Marquardt loved in his youth and revisited in mid-life.

“As a kid, I always liked riding a bike. I got a 10-speed when I was 12. That was a big deal back then,” he said.

Marquardt later took up running and for three or four years he competed in marathons.