Cyclist rides Mickelson Trail for ninth time at the age of 78

Before dawn breaks each morning, Bill Marquardt is on his bike pedaling along Rapid City’s nearly traffic-free streets. His year-round training keeps him in shape for a highlight of his year — riding the entire 109-mile Mickelson Trail in a single day.
“I’m 78 … so I’ve got to ride my butt off,” he said.
Marquardt’s annual trail ride is a tradition he started at age 70. Marquardt and Jim Chikos and Martin Spahn took this year’s ride on Aug. 28. Marquardt completed the trail in 8 hours, 30 minutes — his second-fastest time yet.
“We had a perfect day for it. That makes a difference,” he said.
The trail passes through national forest land and contains more than 100 converted railroad bridges and four rock tunnels. Though Marquardt said he was grateful to ride on a day without wind and rain, the trail still poses challenges. In particular, the trail’s elevation ranges from 3,400 feet at Edgemont to 6,350 at Dumont.
“It’s a beautiful trail. It’s a great place to ride,” he said. “It’s a long ways — Deadwood to Edgemont — so that’s a challenge, and it’s just a neat trail. The scenery is good all the way to Edgemont.”
The prospect of riding the Mickelson Trail every year is what gets Marquardt out of bed each morning. He rides an average of 43 miles a day, which takes him about three hours depending on weather.
“I’m an early riser. I’ve got very good lights on my bike and the traffic isn’t near as bad,” he said. “I’ve got other things to do in the day so I have to get my riding done early.”
“I do a few sit-ups and jump on my bike and go. Every other day, I use my Bowflex a little bit. You’re on that bike for a long time and your body takes a toll. Your upper body has to be in fair shape so your lower body can do the work when you’re out there,” he said.
Marquardt likes to ride on side streets along Jackson Boulevard and Sheridan Lake Road, he said. Four days a week he rides 15 miles along the bike path.
“You really see a lot of animals that people wouldn’t believe are in town. I see coyotes. I see a lot of foxes. I see huge deer, and I’ve seen a badger. I see raccoons — just everything.”
Bicycling is a pastime Marquardt loved in his youth and revisited in mid-life.
“As a kid, I always liked riding a bike. I got a 10-speed when I was 12. That was a big deal back then,” he said.
Marquardt later took up running and for three or four years he competed in marathons.
“I ran for several years and my knees went bad. That’s how I started into bicycling,” he said. “I was 58 when I started riding a bike (as an adult). I didn’t even have a very good bike.”
Now he has four — a road bike, a gravel bike, a fat tire bike, and a trainer with a bike on it he rides in his basement when snow is too deep for bicycling outdoors. Marquardt said he’s bought at least nine bikes, primarily from Acme Bicycles in Rapid City.
One of his bikes has 78,000 miles on it. "You wear them out,” he said.
Marquardt started riding portions of the Mickelson Trail, never imagining he’d ride the whole thing. “I just kind of progressed every year and I got a little bit more carried away,” he said.
Staying in shape as he ages makes daily chores and activities easier, Marquardt said. His advice for adults who want to begin bicycling is to start slow and easy and work up to it.
“You’ve got to stay active. You can do a lot of stuff if you stay active. Your quality of life is a lot better,” he said.
