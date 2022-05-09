D’Astous’s hat trick puts Rush in 3-0 series hole

Charle-Edouard D’Astous has given the Rapid City Rush a whole heap of trouble during the Mountain Division Finals series, and Monday was no exception.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year’s antics, actions and words directed at the Rush that have led to more than a few scuffles, have only been matched by his play on the ice, and his hat trick in Game 3 fueled a 6-2 win at The Monument Ice Arena as the Utah Grizzlies take a 3-0 stranglehold lead in the series.

“He’s the best player in the league in my mind,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “He’s a heck of a player, and he can score. He runs their team.”

D’Astous, who owns the league lead in postseason penalties, potted his 13th, 14th and 15th goals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, out-pacing all other skaters.

The Rush (4-3-1) will return to The Monument Ice Arena on Tuesday for Game 5, hoping to avoid elimination via sweep.

“I told my guys tonight, if you don’t believe we can do this then don’t show up tomorrow. We’ll see what happens,” Burt said. “I’ve done it before, I’ve f****** won before, so for me it’s guys showing up. It’s one step at a time, it’s one shift at a time, it’s one period at a time and we’ll see what happens.”

Calder Brooks and Ryan Zuhlsdorf tallied the goals for Rapid City, while Gabriel Chabot, Logan Nelson, Colton Leiter and Quinn Wichers dished out assists. Dillon Kelley made his first start of the postseason between the pipes — Burt opting for the 27-year-old instead of rookie Lukas Parik — and Kelley made 23 saves.

“We needed a spark. We need a bit of a change,” Burt said of Kelley, who made his first appearance since the regular season finale 23 days ago. “I was hoping that we would get that extra save, and he gave us an opportunity.”

The Grizzlies (7-3) also made a change in net, but not out of choice. Trent Miner was called up to the AHL Colorado Eagles on Sunday, so Utah went with Peyton Jones, who struggled holding onto pucks but still came away with a 44-save victory.

“We tried to get more pucks to the net, and obviously it worked, we just didn’t battle. And we didn’t get any puck luck tonight. The first and second period the puck was going right by the net,” Burt said. “Sometimes it’s their night, sometimes it’s our night, and tonight it wasn’t our night.”

In a hard-hitting first period where tempers flared, frustrations from Saturday’s Game 2 boiling over and 22 combined penalty minutes were assessed, D’Astous, who received boos from the 2,800 attendees nearly every time he touched the puck, got the Grizzlies on the board first with a 5-on-3 goal, blasting his signature one-timer from the right-wing circle at the eight-minute mark.

The 24-year-old followed that up with a second one-timer at 15:33 on a play where Stephen Baylis and Luke Martin were wrapped up with each other on the other end but nothing was called by officials.

Brooks tallied the Rush’s first goal in the waning minutes of the opening frame, stuffing in a glove-side rebound off a shot by Nelson from the slot, converting on a power play at 18:28.

But the Grizzlies answered only 44 seconds later on a wrap-around goal by Nick Henry that trickled under Kelley.

Zuhlsdorf cut it back to a one-goal game at 2:51 of the second period when he buried a rebound from the slot. A blistering shot by Wichers from the left circle ricocheted high off Jones and landed in front of Zuhlsdorf, who put it away to the glove side.

Rapid City searched for an equalizer for the next 28 minutes, getting another power-play chance and a pair of 4-on-4 opportunities, but they never found another as Utah pulled away, notching three unanswered goals in the back-half of the third period.

D’Astous finished off his hat trick performance at 10:49 by blistering a rebound, then Henry scored his second of the night by stuffing in a netfront goal at 12:13 before Luka Burzan picked up the dagger by snapping a wrister from the right circle past Kelley.

Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at The Monument Ice Arena, where the Rush could see their first postseason berth in seven years come to an end.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

