Daane and Neff win Two-Man Championship

Former Rapid City Stevens standout Ben Daane and his partner Ryan Neff of Sioux Falls rallied late to send the SDGA Two-Man Championship into a playoff and won the title on the second hole of the sudden death playoff early Sunday evening at Hart Ranch.
Daane and Neff, University of South Dakota teammates, tied the match at 131, 13 under par, with a 64 Sunday after a 67 on Saturday, as did Josh Korn of Tea and Adam Shiffermiller of Rapid City.
Both teams parred on the first extra hole before Daane and Neff eagled the 18th and Korn and Shiffermiller had to settle for a birdie.
Sam Batta of Watertown and Andrew Vangerpen of Pierre, the first-day leaders with a 65, shot a 67 Sunday and finished second at 132, followed by Jake Francis and Lane Jensen of Rapid City at 133 (67-66).
Rounding out the top five was the team of Jack Lundin and Hunter VonBergen of Sioux Falls and Ryan Messick of Rapid City and Chris Long of Sioux Falls, both at 134.
The team of Bill Hayes and Tony Hayes of Rapid City and the team of Brandon Sigmund and Jeff Meyerink of Mitchell finished in seventh place at 135.
College baseball
Sasquatch rally to beat the Spuds
Spearfish and Canyon City were locked in a pitcher's duel for six innings before the Sasquatch scored seven runs in the seventh inning to earn the Expedition League win, 10-6 Sunday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Canyon City, which won Saturday night's slugfest 17-12, led 1-0 through five innings and both teams scored twice in the sixth.
Spearfish, however, put the game away with the seven-run seventh, scoring one run in the eighth. Canyon City added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.
Charles McAdoo had a big game for the Sasquatch with two two-run home runs (sixth and seventh innings), while Johnny McHenry had four hits and two RBI and Theo Hardy added two hits and two runs batted in.
Sawyer Rolland pitched well for Spearfish, giving up just three hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five. Hayden Slyte got the win, with three runs and two hits in two innings and Zachary Kriethe the save, giving up one run on one hit in one inning, striking out three.
Spearfish, 12-4, returns to action Tuesday at the Mining City Tommyknockers in Butte, Mont.