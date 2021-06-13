Daane and Neff win Two-Man Championship

Former Rapid City Stevens standout Ben Daane and his partner Ryan Neff of Sioux Falls rallied late to send the SDGA Two-Man Championship into a playoff and won the title on the second hole of the sudden death playoff early Sunday evening at Hart Ranch.

Daane and Neff, University of South Dakota teammates, tied the match at 131, 13 under par, with a 64 Sunday after a 67 on Saturday, as did Josh Korn of Tea and Adam Shiffermiller of Rapid City.

Both teams parred on the first extra hole before Daane and Neff eagled the 18th and Korn and Shiffermiller had to settle for a birdie.

Sam Batta of Watertown and Andrew Vangerpen of Pierre, the first-day leaders with a 65, shot a 67 Sunday and finished second at 132, followed by Jake Francis and Lane Jensen of Rapid City at 133 (67-66).

Rounding out the top five was the team of Jack Lundin and Hunter VonBergen of Sioux Falls and Ryan Messick of Rapid City and Chris Long of Sioux Falls, both at 134.

The team of Bill Hayes and Tony Hayes of Rapid City and the team of Brandon Sigmund and Jeff Meyerink of Mitchell finished in seventh place at 135.

