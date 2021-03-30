Dakota Marker game moved to April 17

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the North Dakota State-South Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.
The game was moved due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game will be rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT) on Saturday, April 17. Tickets purchased for the April 3 game will be valid on April 17.
South Dakota State's next game is now scheduled for April 10 versus South Dakota. The South Dakota Showdown Series game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Lappe resigns as Spearfish girls' head hoops coach
The Spearfish Activities Department has announced the resignation of girls' head basketball coach Eric Lappe.
"Coach Lappe taught more than basketball, he expected his athletes to excel on and off the basketball court, his passion for the sport will be missed," said Spearfish Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas.
Lappe coached the Spartans for nine seasons and finished with a 97-99 overall record. His best season came in 2013 in Class A where the Spartans were 19-5, including an upset win over defending state champion St. Thomas More. This pas season Spearfish was 7-13 and fell to Aberdeen Central in the SoDak 16 game.
BHSU-CCU series shifted to Wednesday tripleheader
The Black Hills State softball team will host Colorado Christian with a tripleheader on Wednesday due to upcoming inclement weather.
The Yellow Jackets will now play at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Spearfish after previously having doubleheaders scheduled for each March 30 and 31.
BHSU is 2-14 on the season, both overall and in RMAC play, after splitting their first four games with New Mexico Highlands to open the year.
As a team this season, CCU is 12-4 overall and 11-1 in RMAC play. After the Cougars suffered their lone loss of the season to Fort Lewis on Feb. 27, they haven't lost since and are currently on a 10-game winning streak.
The Yellow Jackets are 3-22 as a program against CCU with wins in 2012, 2013 and 2015.