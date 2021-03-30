Dakota Marker game moved to April 17

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the North Dakota State-South Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

The game was moved due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT) on Saturday, April 17. Tickets purchased for the April 3 game will be valid on April 17.

South Dakota State's next game is now scheduled for April 10 versus South Dakota. The South Dakota Showdown Series game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Lappe resigns as Spearfish girls' head hoops coach

The Spearfish Activities Department has announced the resignation of girls' head basketball coach Eric Lappe.

"Coach Lappe taught more than basketball, he expected his athletes to excel on and off the basketball court, his passion for the sport will be missed," said Spearfish Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas.