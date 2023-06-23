Dakotans for Health, described as a healthcare advocacy and ballot initiative group, filed a lawsuit against Lawrence County for alleged First Amendment violations.

The group alleged Lawrence County's rules on circulating petitions within and surrounding the administrative and courthouse building limit the area to collect petition signatures and restricts First Amendment rights to engage in political speech. According to Dakotans for Health, the only place these activities are authorized is an "unfrequented courtyard" between the two buildings.

Dakotans for Health recently won a preliminary injunction against Minnehaha County in a similar filing as that lawsuit continues.

The group is currently circulating petitions to restore rights under Roe v. Wade and eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. Dakotans for Health played a role in the successful 2022 campaign to expand Medicare coverage to more than 50,000 South Dakotans.

"South Dakotans have used citizen initiatives to enact reforms and overrule their politicians when they go too far. From the abortion referendum in 2006 to the 2014 increase in the minimum wage, campaign finance reform, medical marijuana, and last year Medicaid expansion," said Adam Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health. "The Lawrence County petition policy restricting free speech is unconstitutional.”

For the November 2024 election 35,017 signatures are needed to place the Roe v. Wade initiated constitutional amendment on the ballot, and 17,509 signatures are needed to place the initiated law to eliminate the state sales tax on food on the ballot, according to Dakotans for Health.

Lawrence County officials told the Journal they have no comment at this time.

The full text of the complaint is available here: