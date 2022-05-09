Dan Maciejczak resigns as Douglas head football coach, hired as Pierre assistant

Dan Maciejczak, who led the Douglas High School football team for more than a decade, has stepped down as head coach and will join the staff at Pierre T.F. Riggs.

His resignation was submitted to the Douglas School District Board of Education and approved during its March 28 meeting. The Pierre School District Board of Education approved his hiring as an assistant varsity coach April 11.

Maciejczak was hired in May 2010 following the retirement of longtime head coach Dave Broadie. The Patriots compiled a 29-82 record during his tenure, including one winning season in 2014 when they went 7-2.

He has also served as throwers coach for the Douglas track and field team and been the school’s security aide.

“He’s been a Patriot for so many years, and he really cares about these kids here,” Douglas activities director Naomi Hatfield said. “He believes in them and he works so incredibly hard to make sure that they have good lives and good futures ahead of them, so it’s a big loss for all of us.”

Maciejczak, A Douglas alumnus who currently serves as an assistant coach for the Rapid City Marshals indoor football team, is a member of the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a three-time All-American with the Eagles in the mid-1990s at the center position, and went on to play three seasons in the Arena Football League and Indoor Football League.

He joins a Governors team that has won five straight Class 11AA state championships.

His son Jason Maciejczak, a Rapid City Journal Best of the West selection, will transfer to Pierre and join the team.

Douglas has already found Maciejczak’s replacement, Hatfield said, and will be hired pending approval for the school board in the coming weeks.

Alex Dodd contributed to this report.

