Darrow leads Stars past Smittys at Rushmore Classic

Rapid City Post 320 started the Rushmore Classic on a high note and bounced back from a difficult trip to Omaha, Nebraska with a 9-3 win over Aberdeen Thursday evening at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

This past weekend the Stars struggled to move the bats at times, but they found a groove with 10 hits against Smittys. Lane Darrow set the tone for his team and finished the day 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

“I hope we carry over the energy and the hitting,” Darrow said. “We’ve been slacking off a little lately on hitting, so this game helps us out and I hope we carry it through the rest of the weekend.”

Post 320 (22-12) head coach Brian Humphries said Darrow is a guy who can change a game for his team.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s anybody on base, he’s always a threat to get in scoring position or drive in runs wherever they’re at,” Humphries said. “He’s one of those key guys in our offense. Wherever he goes, we go.”

The Stars jumped on the Smittys early and seized an 8-0 lead through four innings before Aberdeen (16-17) pushed three runs across in an error-laden fifth. Post 320 finished the contest with three errors, but offensive prowess kept Aberdeen at bay.

“We need to clean up some of the easy mistakes we made that should improve as the season goes along,” Humphries said. “Overall it was a good game, we did well and we got the win.”

Jett Wetzler earned the win on the bump. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Wetzler said the early offense gave him a confidence boost on the mound.

“I didn’t like the fifth inning when they scored a few runs,” Wetzler said. “I was losing a little command, but after that I pitched another zero, that’s what it’s about. It’s about how you bounce back after a tough inning.”

Brock Martin suffered the loss for Aberdeen. He allowed six runs (all earned) on four hits with six walks and three strikeouts in three-plus innings of work.

While the win gives Post 320 a solid start to the Rushmore Classic, Humphries left the diamond more excited about the seeding boost an in-state win provides his team.

“It’s always good, regardless if it's the first game of the tournament or not,” Humphries said. “This is a league opponent, so it goes towards the power rankings. It’s always good to, one, start off the tournament but, two, be able to get a win against a team opponent.”

The Stars got rolling early and loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first. A bases-loaded walk plated the first run for Post 320 as Mason Mehlhaff touched the plate to give his team a 1-0 lead. A wild pitch in the following at-bat allowed Darrow to score and extended the lead to 2-0 after one.

Post 320 extended its advantage to 3-0 in the bottom of the second on a run-scoring single by Mehlhaff that brought James Furchner plateward.

Isaac Dike gave the Stars a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third with a single that scored Jace Wetzler.

In the bottom of the fourth, Darrow opened the game up with a single that scored Furchner and Gavyn Dansby. A fielding error later in the play by the third baseman allowed Mehlhaff to score and the Stars claimed a 7-0 lead.

Later in the frame, an error by the pitcher on a pickoff attempt allowed Darrow to score and gave Post 320 an 8-0 lead after four.

The Smittys avoided the tournament’s eight-run mercy rule in the top of the fifth with three runs on three hits and two errors to cut their deficit to 8-3.

Post 320 added another insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a one-run single by Darrow that scored Dansby and gave his team a 9-3 lead. The Stars cruised to victory by the same score.

The Stars return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Spearfish Post 164 (8-29) at Pete Lien Memorial Field as the Rushmore Classic continues.

