DAV needs drivers to transport veterans

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3 in Rapid City is in immediate need of volunteer drivers. The DAV operates vans that provide free rides for ill and injured veterans to Veterans Affairs medical facilities.
DAV had a dozen drivers but currently only has one. Veteran and non-veteran volunteer drivers are welcome. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are required.
For information or to volunteer, call Fort Meade VA Voluntary Services at 605-720-7151 or DAV Chapter 3 in Rapid City at 605-348-5898.