David Quenneville's buzzer-beater gives Rush comeback win over Tulsa

Welcome to Rapid City, David Quenneville.

Sent to the Rush on assignment just a day earlier, the youngest brother of Peter Quenneville fired a last-ditch shot on goal and found the back of the net with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Rush a 6-5 road win over the Tulsa Oilers in a game the Rush trailed 4-1.

Rapid City (26-22-4) takes 2-0 series lead with one contest left to play, and would've moved into the fourth and final playoff position in the ECHL Western Conference standings had the Utah Grizzlies lost to the Allen Americans. The Grizzlies beat the Americans 4-2.

Six different skaters tallied goals for the Rush, who went 3-for-3 on power plays, while nine recorded assists. Starting goalie Brad Barone was taken out after giving up four goals on 16 shots and replaced with Dave Tendeck, who allowed one goal on 16 shots in relief to earn the win in his first game back with Rapid City, after spending five weeks with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

After Tulsa (23-23-7) got on the board at 1:08 of the first period, Kevin Spinozzi tallied a power-play goal on a one-timer off the blue at 3:52 to even the score. The Oilers then took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after scoring at 6:50.