David Tendeck reassigned to Tucson

Tendeck has appeared in 17 games for the Rush this season and is 4-12-1 with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. This is the third time he has been assigned to Tucson and he has not appeared in a game in the previous two stints. A 2018 sixth-round draft choice of the Coyotes, Tendeck is in the second year of a three-year NHL entry level contract with Arizona.