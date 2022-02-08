 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

David Tendeck reassigned to Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned by the Coyotes to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Tendeck has appeared in 17 games for the Rush this season and is 4-12-1 with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. This is the third time he has been assigned to Tucson and he has not appeared in a game in the previous two stints. A 2018 sixth-round draft choice of the Coyotes, Tendeck is in the second year of a three-year NHL entry level contract with Arizona.

Rapid City hits the ice on Thursday morning for the first of three games against the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena.

