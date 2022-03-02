David Tendeck returns to Rush after picking up first career AHL win

The Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender David Tendeck has been called down to the team from the Tucson Roadrunners by NHL affiliate the Arizona Coyotes.

Tendeck was originally promoted up to Tucson on Feb. 8 and appeared in three games in his time with the Roadrunners. He went 1-1-0 with a 2.49 goals against average and .915 save percentage in his first three AHL games.

Tendeck played 17 games for the Rush earlier this season and is 4-12-1 with a 3.54 GAA and .902 save percentage.

The Rush return home this weekend for three games against the Utah Grizzlies Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

