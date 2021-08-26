Dawson Hay electric in Xtreme Bronc win

Fourth in world standings coming into the event, Hay hopes to clinch a second trip to the NFR and Thursday’s big paycheck, the largest saddle bronc purse ($101,000) in PRCA history, will go a long way toward making that happen.

“This event will definitely get a guy to where he wants to be sitting before the NFR and I couldn’t be happier to have been out here in front of such a great crowd and rain,” Hay said. “Through the thunderstorm, everyone stuck it through and had a great time. As for riding in it, you just have to block it out as soon as you get over the chute. There isn’t a moment when you can stop and think about something like that. You have to just block that out and go for it.”

Though denied a second Xtreme Bronc Finale title, Wade Sundell, 21st in PRCA standings, may have been the biggest winner of the night as the hefty payout for winning the long round and placing second in the average will give the Boxholm, Iowa, native a hefty jump up in the world standings.

“Everybody knows that horse. It’s a good horse and your best chance to win first on,” Sundell said. “I was just fortunate enough that they run her back in for me after the first one when the neck rope caught my foot. It went well for me and now we will just keep rock and rolling and hopefully it will all work out.”