Dawson Hay electric in Xtreme Bronc win

To borrow the title of a classic rock song by the Doors, “Riders in the Storm,” aptly summed up the Xtreme Bronc Finale on Thursday night. Minutes after the first bucking horse left the chute, a thunderstorm replete with thunder, lightning and a steady downpour descended on the Central States Fairground arena.
Despite the unexpected fireworks, the elite field featuring 24 of the top 25 saddle bronc riders in the field weathered the storm quite admirably continued on, particularly Canadian Dawson Hay, a 23-year-old bronc rider who hails from Wildwood, Alberta, where perhaps a spot of bad weather isn’t ever unexpected.
Sitting in a tie for second after the long go, Hay teamed up with Sutton Rodeo’s South Point, a world champion bucking horse ridden by Ryder Wright to Xtreme Bronc title last year, in a classic saddle bronc ride to the tune of 92 points.
The ride, coupled with an 87-point ride in the long round and an aggregate of 179.0-points on two head, clinched the 2021 Xtreme Bronc title as Hay edged out Wade Sundell, the long round winner and the gold buckle winner of the inaugural Xtreme Broncs Finale in 2019 (178.5 on two).
“I’d been on him once before and I think I was 88 points on him the first time,” said Hay, son of legendary Rod Hay, a 20-time NFR qualifier. “I probably didn’t ride him as well as I wanted but I knew they on this rodeo on him last year and it was there to be done and I didn’t want to miss that opportunity.”
Fourth in world standings coming into the event, Hay hopes to clinch a second trip to the NFR and Thursday’s big paycheck, the largest saddle bronc purse ($101,000) in PRCA history, will go a long way toward making that happen.
“This event will definitely get a guy to where he wants to be sitting before the NFR and I couldn’t be happier to have been out here in front of such a great crowd and rain,” Hay said. “Through the thunderstorm, everyone stuck it through and had a great time. As for riding in it, you just have to block it out as soon as you get over the chute. There isn’t a moment when you can stop and think about something like that. You have to just block that out and go for it.”
Though denied a second Xtreme Bronc Finale title, Wade Sundell, 21st in PRCA standings, may have been the biggest winner of the night as the hefty payout for winning the long round and placing second in the average will give the Boxholm, Iowa, native a hefty jump up in the world standings.
“Everybody knows that horse. It’s a good horse and your best chance to win first on,” Sundell said. “I was just fortunate enough that they run her back in for me after the first one when the neck rope caught my foot. It went well for me and now we will just keep rock and rolling and hopefully it will all work out.”
Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett was the lone South Dakota competitor in the elite field. Currently sitting in 17th in world standings ($6,500 shy of a Top-15 spot) and with but five weeks remaining in the 2021 PRCA regular season, Garrett was looking for a chance to grab a chunk of change and enhance his chances of moving into top 15 thereby assuring a second consecutive trip to the NFR in December.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be as his 82-point ride in the long round wasn’t sufficient to earn a spot in the eight-man championship short round.
Rodeo action continues at the Central States Fairground on Friday with a double dose of PRCA Range Days rodeo action. Slack featuring a free look at some of the world’s top timed-event competitors kicks off at 8a.m. followed by the second full event performance at 7 p.m.