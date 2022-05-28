Dawson Reckling comes back from hiatus to win high jump

SIOUX FALLS — Champions of the reluctant variety in sports are a rarity indeed. Most are driven athletes who enjoy the competition and pursuit of excellence, and aren’t hesitant to display their talents and seldom need much coaxing, if any, to do so.

Dawson Reckling isn’t of that mold.

The Kadoka Area senior took a two-year hiatus from the sport before finally yielding to coaches and confidants and returning to the sport in 2022. The return proved very successful indeed as Reckling captured the Class B state high jump title on Saturday’s final day of the 2022 South Dakota State Track & Field Meet at Howard Wood Field.

“One year was COVID,” Reckling said, moments after coming down from the top spot on the podium. “And then the other year, I just didn’t really enjoy it much, the running part, but everybody wanted me to do it since six-four (previously jumped) seemed good, so I figured I would go out and do it.”

Reckling met those expectations with a clearance at 6 feet, 6 inches, a full four inches higher than his nearest competitors to earn the state title.

“I had the school record at (6 feet, 4 inches) and I ended up beating it a couple of times during the year, including a six-eight, but the six-six felt really good today,” Reckling said. “I knew the kid from Gregory was going to be tough to beat and I was nervous coming into it being my first time at state, but I came here to win state and it feels really great knowing that I came out and did what I had to do.”

Reckling credited the Kadoka Area coach staff for both instilling the necessary mindset, in addition to teaching the skills necessary for his success.

“My coaches helped me amazingly, and a guy who used to coach in Chadron (Jeff Nemecek) came out and helped me a lot,” said Reckling, who will attend Mitchell Tech and bypass college sports. “They knew I had potential to win State, so to have them to help me almost every day teaching me different things and watching videos helped me out a lot.”

Morgan Peterson of Edgemont needed a little coaxing of the parental persuasion to commit to the grueling 300-meter hurdles event.

Father clearly knew best as Peterson followed up a state title in 2021 with another on Saturday, turning in a 46.79-second run to hold of Portia Wiebers of New Underwood (47.33) and complete back-to-back state titles.

“I have not been running 300 hurdles for very long,” Peterson said. “I just started last year after my dad said, you are really good at the 400 and you are good at the 100 hurdles, so why don’t you try the three hundred hurdles.”

Peterson also broke a school record with her performance.

“It was pretty brand new to me last year and I’ve been kind of learning as I go,” Peterson said. “I just like to let it rip and see how it feels and if I can push, and after each hurdle try to stride my hardest between and keep going. For sure, it’s been a good day out and a good day to break records.”

Another West River athlete had a solid day on Saturday as well. Though not winning an event, Skyler Volmer, a Lyman sophomore and budding star, added two more medals to a couple earned earlier (second in high jump and seventh in the long jump) with a second-place finish in the Class B girls 100 hurdles (15.88) behind defending champion Mackenzie Hemmer of Colman-Egan (15.68), and a third in the triple jump.

