Days of '76 rodeo off to a strong start

The Deadwood’s Days of ’76 rodeo, honored in 2020 as the PRCA Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year, becoming the first rodeo in history to be honored as the Small, Medium and Large outdoor rodeos of the year, kicked off the 99th rendition of the historic rodeo on Monday.
Barrel racing slack kicked off the six-day run on Monday with Molly Otto establishing the time to beat with a 16.58-second spin through the cloverleaf. And on Tuesday, Texan Scott Snedecor claimed the first event title of this year’s event roping and tipping three steers in 34.8-seconds to win the steer roping title.
In Wednesday night’s first of the five PRCA performances that run through Saturday evening, Oklahoma bareback rider Will Martin opened the proceedings with a nice spurring, 83.5-point ride aboard Burch Rodeos Fire Fly. Martin, a two-time national college champion, bested a talented field that included four NFR qualifiers.
A large group of NFR saddle bronc riders were in the house as well. Wade Sundell, one of pro rodeos most colorful and popular bronc riders, was the best of the talented lot displaying the classic spurring action that earned the Winterset, Iowa native the 2018 saddle bronc world title. An eight-time NFR qualifier who has missed out on a trip to the big show the last two years due to injury, Sundell teamed up with Burch Rodeo’s Bubble Bath to fashion an 88-point ride, easily the best of the night. Keldron South Dakota’s Chuck Schmidt earned a share of second with an 83.5-point ride.
Aurora's Jr. Dees and team roping partner turned in fastest time of the night’s performance with a 4.3-second effort. Erich Rogers and Paden Bray grabbed the overall lead in the average (9.5-seconds on two head) following up a 5.0-second in slack with a 4.5-second roping effort in the performance.
Louisiana bulldogger Tristan Martin, 2018 college national champion, had the quickest time in the big man’s event grounding his steer in 4.6-seconds.
And Texas barrel racer Keyla Polizello Costa had the quickest spin through the barrels with a 17.36 second effort.
And the bull riding finale of the performance saw Sage Kimsey, a six-time world champion and Ky John Hamilton, an Australian cowboy who made his initial NFR appearance in 2020 shared the top spot on the leaderboard. Kimsey’s Burch Rodeo bull spun left out of the chute and away from his hand while Hamilton’s rank ride turned right and into his hand as each posted an 84-point ride.
The Days of ’76 will feature another double-dip on Thursday with timed event slack at 8 a.m., and the second evening performance at 7 p.m.