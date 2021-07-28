Days of '76 rodeo off to a strong start

The Deadwood’s Days of ’76 rodeo, honored in 2020 as the PRCA Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year, becoming the first rodeo in history to be honored as the Small, Medium and Large outdoor rodeos of the year, kicked off the 99th rendition of the historic rodeo on Monday.

Barrel racing slack kicked off the six-day run on Monday with Molly Otto establishing the time to beat with a 16.58-second spin through the cloverleaf. And on Tuesday, Texan Scott Snedecor claimed the first event title of this year’s event roping and tipping three steers in 34.8-seconds to win the steer roping title.

In Wednesday night’s first of the five PRCA performances that run through Saturday evening, Oklahoma bareback rider Will Martin opened the proceedings with a nice spurring, 83.5-point ride aboard Burch Rodeos Fire Fly. Martin, a two-time national college champion, bested a talented field that included four NFR qualifiers.