The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation cleared a Rapid City Police Department officer who shot and killed a 35-year-old man in north Rapid City last month.

Ira Wright reportedly pointed a gun at the officer during a Jan. 18 foot-chase through an apartment building on Surfwood Drive.

DCI released a summary of its investigation into the shooting on Thursday. According to the summary, the officer is a member of the RCPD's Street Crimes Unit.

The officer was stationed to work the three apartment complexes in the North Maple Avenue and Knollwood Drive Area known as "The Big Three," or the "The Woods:" Knollwood Townhouses, Maplewood Townhouses and Knollwood Heights Apartments, which was recently changed to Sage Place.

At around 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 18, the officer was on foot inside Building #100 at Sage Place on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City. He was attempting to contact a woman at the apartments on a suspicion of an active warrant.

The officer walked outside the building to check the back window of the apartment to see if anyone was attempting to flee. When he went outside, he saw Wright walking "briskly" with a blue backpack and heard a woman yelling from the area that Wright had come from.

The officer considered the yelling to be an indication of a possible assault and the blue backpack as a possible indicator that Wright was affiliated with a gang in the neighborhood.

Blue is a color often displayed by "TBZ" or "The Boyz," which according to witnesses interviewed by DCI, Wright's friends had associations with. A review of Wright's social media also showed gang signs, according to the report.

The officer attempted to make contact with Wright, who ran on foot towards Building #20 and tossed his backpack as he ran. Although the officer didn't know it at the time, Wright had a .22 magnum revolver.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that Wright had fled through the window of the apartment after (the officer) knocked on the interior door," the report reads.

Wright did not stop when the officer commanded him to, according to the report, and the officer deployed a taser on Wright, which "had no effect."

The officer then chased Wright up one flight of stairs. As he chased him up a second flight of stairs, Wright turned towards the officer and pointed the revolver in his direction. The report says an "audible click" can be heard in the officer's body camera footage.

The officer then drew his pistol, and shot nine times, hitting Wright "multiple times." Wright fell at the top of the stairs and died at the scene.

Wright's pistol did not fire, and investigators determined it was not fully functional due to a missing cylinder rod that is meant to secure the cylinder within the gun's frame.

According to the summary, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office secured the scene after the shooting. DCI agents and a Meade County Sheriff's Office Investigator examined the scene, interviewed witnesses and the officer, and executed a search warrant for more evidence.

Through the investigation, DCI determined Wright had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system and a .010 blood alcohol content.

Wright had also absconded from parole and had an active arrest warrant against him.

RCPD Police Chief Don Hedrick released a statement Thursday saying that the report shows Wright “attempted to kill a police officer and was willing to do whatever was necessary to evade police custody while in possession of methamphetamine and remain at large as a parole absconder."

"Wright pulled the trigger of his loaded handgun as he attempted to shoot at the police officer, and we are thankful the gun malfunctioned and our officer or another innocent citizen was not injured during this deadly encounter," Hedrick said.

"This, yet again, demonstrates the dangers the men and women of the RCPD face every day as they work to keep our residents safe, and I am proud of their bravery and dedication to our community."