Bystanders intervened multiple times in a February Rapid City convenience store hostage situation that resulted in police shooting and killing the hostage-taker, according to a summary report by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The report, released Tuesday, also cleared the Rapid City Police officer of any wrongdoing. The chaotic scene unfolded on the afternoon of Feb. 3 at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue in north Rapid City.

According to the report, footage shows 40-year-old Eric James Wright in the convenience store at 12:20 p.m. He walked behind the counter holding a knife. Employees and bystanders tried to intervene as he grabbed the a clerk and held her at knife-point, but they were unsuccessful.

Wright took the clerk outside the store and stood there, holding the knife to the her neck, until police arrived. According to witnesses, he asked employees to call 911 and told them he did not intend to hurt anyone. He also said he "needed this."

The officer responded to a call for a robbery in progress. He parked near the gas pumps and saw several people standing outside the store near the front door. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw Wright standing with the hostage in a headlock with his left arm and was holding a knife to her neck with his right hand, the officer told investigators.

The officer pulled his gun and a bystander came out of the store to intervene. Regardless of the officer telling the bystander to stay back, Wright let go of the clerk during the confrontation.

The clerk ran south and Wright moved north along the building. The officer moved parallel to Wright, who stopped by a vehicle. The officer said he was afraid that Wright might take the driver hostage or get in the vehicle to flee.

While Wright was near the driver's side door and the officer was at the back of the vehicle telling him to drop the knife, the same intervening bystander returned and threw an object at Wright.

"The officer again told the bystander to move back," the report states.

Wright then "jumped up and down and then sprinted toward" the officer with a knife in each hand. The officer than shot at Wright twice, who fell to the ground and dropped one knife.

A bystander — it's unclear if it's the same a new bystander — "was observed running in and kicking Wright near the head" before grabbing one of the knives and tossing it away.

Other officers arrived and approached Wright, who picked up the knife and made a stabbing motion. After yelling at him to drop the knife, one of the officers used a taser on Wright, who dropped the knife.

He was arrested and then taken to Monument Health in Rapid City, where he died the same day.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick made a statement following DCI releasing the report thanking the agency, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol for "their diligence and thorough independent investigation into this incident."

He said the situation demonstrates "the dangers the men and women of the RCPD face every day as they work to keep our residents safe, and I am proud of their bravery and dedication to our community."

"The ... report paints a clear picture of a recently-paroled armed individual who was willing to do whatever it took to force a confrontation with police. Mr. Wright decided to do so by taking an innocent clerk hostage at knife-point. I am extremely thankful the clerk, or any one of the many bystanders, was not injured by the actions of Mr. Wright, and that our officer was not harmed as they were being charged by a violent suspect with a knife," Hedrick said.