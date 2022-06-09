DCI provides minimal updates on police shooting

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has been scarce with information regarding their investigation into a shooting on May 31 where Rapid City police shot a local woman multiple times during a failed traffic stop.

DCI is a department of the Attorney General's office. The Journal spoke with Tim Bormann, spokesperson for DCI, on Monday after multiple attempts of contact after the shooting.

Bormann said the investigation is ongoing and a 30-day timeline from start to finish is typical, but he would ask investigators where they are at in the investigation. He has yet to call back or return attempts from the Journal to contact him.

Bormann also said he would check with investigators regarding the name and condition of the 31-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

"Last I heard would have been last week, Thursday or Friday, still, at that point in time, they said stable," Bormann said on Monday. "Last I heard, she was still in the hospital."

The Journal asked Bormann if the officers present during the shooting had returned to work. Bormann directed the Journal to the RCPD.

"I have no idea. That is an RCPD issue. DCI has no say in that," he said. "DCI is only investigating the incident that led to the shooting."

RCPD spokesman, Brendyn Medina, said one officer, who was present but not directly involved in the shooting, went back to work the next day. The other returned on Monday. Medina said the officers returned after meeting with the department's in-house psychologist.

During the press conference following the shooting, Police Chief Don Hedrick said it is standard protocol for officers to be on administrative leave until a psychologist has been able to work with them.

Bormann said Monday that charges usually come about after an investigation is complete, so he is not aware if the woman or any officers have been charged.

"At this point in time I have no information on any charges," Bormann said Monday.

A failed traffic stop led to the shooting on May 31 after a woman attempted to drive at an officer with her car, the Rapid City Police Department reported the morning of the incident.

RCPD officers were working in the area of Lacrosse and Waterloo streets in Rapid City when they attempted to pull a vehicle over. The vehicle did not stop but instead continued to drive, “at a low speed,” Police Chief Don Hedrick said at a press conference on May 31 at Terra Street and South Valley Drive at Terra Mobile Home Estates where police shot the woman.

Law enforcement closed off the area around the scene where two police cruisers flanked the sedan, which was still there during the press conference. The passenger-side window had bullet holes in it and the driver’s side window was completely gone. Pieces of the window could be seen on the ground near the driver’s side.

Hedrick told reporters that after police attempted to stop the vehicle for an equipment violation, a passenger jumped out of the vehicle. DCI could not provide information on if the person has been located, and Medina said that finding the person would require a conversation with the woman who was shot, something that he said has not been able to occur.

The vehicle continued and then the driver threw something out of the window. Hedrick said he was not aware of what that item was or if it had been found. The vehicle continued toward the Cambell Street area, and officers attempted a tactical vehicle intervention.

“It’s something officers use to try and get a vehicle to spin out in a controlled manner. They attempted to utilize that tactic. It did not work,” Hedrick said.

The vehicle then continued onto Saint Patrick Street, turned onto South Valley Drive and then pulled into Terra Mobile Home Estates on Terra Street.

“An officer attempted to pin the vehicle, which means it was trying to approach the vehicle with the officer's vehicle to stop it. At that point the vehicle spun and drove in the direction of the police officer. At that point, the officer fired several rounds at the car, fired several shots at the vehicle, striking the driver several times. At that point the vehicle stopped and the driver ceased any sort of action,” Hedrick said.

After the shooting, the RCPD turned the scene over to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office until DCI arrived and began their investigation.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.