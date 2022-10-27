De Smet downs Kadoka, advances to Class 9B semis

KADOKA — De Smet scored on its first two drives to jump in front of Kadoka Area 14-0 after one quarter and cruised to a 20-8 win in the Class 9B quarterfinals Friday.

The Kougars managed 149 yards of total offense in the game and struggled to slow down the Bulldogs as they chewed the clock with long possessions.

Kadoka Area finally scratched the scoreboard with a 19-yard touchdown run by Tyus Williams with 1 minutes and 12 seconds left in the contest to make it 20-8, but it proved too little and too late.

“I give De Smet credit because they came in here and played really hard,” Kadoka Area head coach Chad Eisenbraun said. “There were two teams that played really hard, but they got in the end zone a few more times than we did.”

De Smet (7-3) out-possessed Kadoka Area (6-4) 28:24 to 19:36 in the contest and racked up 24 first downs to the Kougars’ 10.

The Bulldogs finished the night with 240 yards of total offense, including 42 rushes for 168 yards on the ground. The Kougars managed 149 yards of total offense and rushed 36 times for 139 yards.

Penalties plagued Kadoka Area as it finished with six for a loss of 45 yards, including a facemask that stalled a potential scoring drive in De Smet territory in the second quarter.

“It was a good ballgame but we had some penalties that hurt us a bit on some drives,” Eisenbraun said. “We just got behind the sticks on offense.”

Quarterback Britt Carlson led De Smet with 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and completed 3 of 8 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Trace Van Regenmorter added 14 carries for 15 yards and a touchdown with two catches for 59 yards and another score.

Kougars QB Garrett Hermann completed 1 of 10 passes for 10 yards with an interception. Williams led the charge for the Kadoka Area offense with 11 carries for 74 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

Eisenbraun expressed his pride in his team’s senior class for their heart down the stretch and contributions to the program in his tenure.

“This is the best group of guys,” he said. “The seniors have been on this path for four years and a really big part of what we’ve been doing to build this program. We’re going to miss those kids but they’ll leave a legacy because they did things the right way.”

De Smet set the tone of the game in its first drive from scrimmage as it mounted an 11-play, 51-yard scoring drive in 5:37 without throwing a pass. Carlson capped the drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown and Kadyn Fast ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead with 3:15 left in the opening quarter.

After forcing another punt De Smet took a 14-0 lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carlson to Van Regenmorter with 11:53 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs carried that 14-0 lead into halftime and the score stood after three quarters.

De Smet added another score on a 3-yard touchdown run by Van Regenmorter with 6:46 left in the contest to move in front 20-0. The Bulldogs’ scoring drive covered 70 yards in 2:57.

Kadoka Area drove down the field on the ensuing drive before Tom Aughenbaugh intercepted Hermann at the De Smet 20-yard line with 3:33 left in the game.

The Kougars forced a three-and-out on the following series, Ian VanderMay blocked the Bulldogs punt and Williams recovered at the opposing 19 to give his team another chance to get on the board.

The senior running back responded with a 19-yard touchdown run to cut Kadoka Area’s deficit 20-8 with 1:12 left in the game but De Smet ran out the clock to clinch a spot in the state semifinals.

De Smet returns to action next Thursday on the road against No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (10-0).